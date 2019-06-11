EUNICE - After an undefeated season on the mound, LSU Eunice's Dane Dixon has been named to the NJCAA Division II All-American first-team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Dixon is one of 36 student-athletes to be recognized by the NJCAA on the three-team All-American squad.
"Dane exemplifies everything you want in a student-athlete both on and off the field," LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. "He has lived every one of our core values since the day he stepped on campus and has been rewarded with a tremendous season and great recognition."
Dixon went 13-0 on the season in 15 starts, while the Bengals went a perfect 15-0 when he made an appearance on the mound. His 13 wins are the most by an LSUE pitcher in an undefeated season, and just the third pitcher to have at least a double-digit win undefeated season, joining Ryan Boudreaux (2007) and Zac Person (2013).
The sophomore captain's 13 wins also led all of NJCAA Division II and are the fifth most in program single-season history.
In addition to his record win total, Dixon sported a 2.28 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. The Walker High School product led the Bengals in strikeouts (89) and innings pitched (86.2). Dixon fanned a career's best 12 batters in his final outing at LSUE, an 8-6 victory over Northwest Mississippi in the opening round of the Region 23 Tournament.
The UL Ragin' Cajun commit was 18-1 all-time at LSUE with an impressive 1.94 career earned run average. Dixon is just the third LSUE pitcher to earn first-team All-American accolades, joining Zach Hester (2018) and Kenny Plaisance (2003 and 2004).
LSU Eunice has had 22 All-American nominations in the program's history with 10 first-team NJCA All-Americans.