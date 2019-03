You could see it on his face.

It wasn't exactly what he had in mind, but when you wake up in the morning 1-7, a doubleheader sweep is a doubleheader sweep.

After winning Saturday's first game 4-3 in 14 innings on a misplayed slow roller to shortstop, UL coach Tony Robichaux's Ragin' Cajuns saw Maryland throw wildly on a potential force out at the plate to chase home the game-winning run in a 2-1 win to claim the series win over the Terrapins.

The Cajuns improved to 3-7 with the win and will next play at Nicholls State in Thibodaux on Mardi Gras day.

Robichaux said after the game the Cajuns can't count on misplayed balls in the infield in the future to win game like that.

The Cajuns entered the ninth with one hit in the game. Adam Mitchell led off with a walk ahead of Hayden Cantrelle's well-placed sacrifice bunt that was transformed into a base hit to put runners on second and third on a wild throw to first.

O'Neal Lochridge's bunt chased home the tying run, before another sac bunt and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Sebastian Toro's grounder to first was misplayed to chase home Cantrelle with the winning run.

The winning ninth was a fitting ending in that Maryland gave the Cajuns three more free bases. All told in the doubleheader, the Cajuns were granted 24 free bases - either walks, hit by pitches or errors.

The only base hit out of the infield in the second game was Handsome Monica's double in the fourth.

The offense was 1-for-28 with runners in scoring position in the doubleheader.

But while the offense continued to struggle mightily, the talk of the season so far did put on a new face.

The bullpen pitched 10.1 shutout innings in Saturday's doubleheader.

Brock Batty and Michael Leaumont were the heroes in the first game and Blake Schultz struck out three in 2.1 innings in the nightcap to claim his first collegiate win.

"We wanted to come back and clean up the bullpen," Robichaux said. "We wanted to come back and get those freshman back out there.

"(Grant) Cox came in and got the lefty when we needed him to get the lefty and B (Blake) Schultz came in and got the righty when we needed him to get the right. We kept them where we needed to keep them. We've been talking to the pitching staff about relevant work. You've got to do relevant work. As ugly as this was, you're sitting with one hit, man. But you if let the game get away and give up three somewhere in there, we lose.

"But because the pitching did relevant work, they kick a ground ball at shortstop and kick a ground ball here and you've got two Ws."

Starting pitcher Austin Perrin lasted six innings, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.