MOBILE, Ala. — Things are certainly getting far too interesting for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

Two days after falling to McNeese State, coach Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns were taken to the wire by South Alabama in their weekend road Sun Belt Conference series.

The Cajuns were trailing by two runs after four innings and got home runs from Bailey Curry and Sarah Hudek in a three-run sixth to help pull out an 11-7 victory over the Jaguars in Friday's first game.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of the game was junior ace pitcher Summer Ellyson didn’t record an out in the third inning.

After the UL hitters had built a 4-0 lead by the middle of the third inning, South Alabama’s offense decided to get into the act. Savanna Mayo got it started with a two-run home run just a few batters before Brittani Reid hit her home two-run homer to tie the game at 4-4.

At that point, Carrie Boswell relieved Ellyson.

UL had constructed the 4-0 lead off a Sarah Hudek RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Lexie Comeaux in the first inning. Julie Rawls homered in the third, before Hudek scored on a wild pitcher for the four-run cushion.

After that lead evaporated, Kourtney Gremillion gave the Cajuns another lead at 5-4 with a solo homer in the four and Keeli Milligan drove in a run with an RBI single in the fifth.

But South Alabama’s offense wasn’t done yet either, getting a three-run double from Victoria Ortiz in the fourth to give the Jaguars a 7-5 lead at the time.