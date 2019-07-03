Since Tanarious Achan graduated from Comeaux High in 2017, it's been a long and arduous journey for a young man with big football dreams that are finally coming to fruition.

Achan, whose dedication led to issuing a verbal commitment to the UL Ragin' Cajuns, didn't have the academic requirements to sign with a four-year college and was forced to pay his own way to a junior college in California.

"Coming out of Comeaux I didn't qualify," he said. "I went to Riverside Community College, and in California the JUCOs don't give athletic scholarships."

During his freshman season at Riverside, Achan caught 32 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. The financial burden became too much, however, and he transferred to another JUCO, Iowa Western, where he had to redshirt in 2018.

"The circumstances got too hard in California," Achan said, "and then I transferred too late to be on scholarship in Iowa."

It became frustrating for Achan, a wide receiver who ranks second all-time in the 100 and 200 meters at Comeaux, and is third in the 400.

"Transferring from the different JUCOs took a toll on me," Achan said.

Instead of staying down, however, his work ethic prevailed and Achan made the most of the situation.

"During my redshirt year, I was on the scout teams in practice going one-on-one against the first-string defense in practice every day," he said.

UL tight ends coach Michael Desormeaux heard of Achan's progress and took a trip to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to get an up-close look at the speedster.

"After coach Desormeaux came to practice, he first made sure about my grades," Achan said. "They wanted to make sure I can graduate in December.

"The main thing UL likes about me is my speed and athleticism. I work hard on my craft, and I'm explosive. I'm a very hard-working person who will do anything to succeed."

Last month, Achan made his way back to his hometown for UL football camp.

"At the beginning the coaches were telling me they liked the way I moved in one-on-one's," he said. "I felt like I did great. They were complimenting me on my speed and ability.

"Coach (Billy) Napier called me into his office and told me he'd love for me to join the team. He thinks I'm a great player. I was already leaning towards committing, and I told him I'm ready to go to work."

As he prepares for his sophomore season in Iowa, Achan has the support of his community in Lafayette.

"A lot of people want to see me play," he said. "Everyone is excited about me committing to UL. It feels great because that's where I'm from.

"I feel like they're building a great tradition for years to come, and I feel like coach Napier is a great coach."