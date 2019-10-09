Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas scored on an eight-yard bootleg with 1:55 left, his second touchdown of the game, and that provided the Mountaineers all the margin they needed in taking a 17-7 victory over UL in Wednesday night’s nationally-televised rematch of last year’s Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Mountaineers (5-0, 2-0), winning for the seventh time in seven meeting with the Ragin’ Cajuns, remained one of four unbeaten teams among the nation’s Group of Five conferences and one of 16 unbeatens in the FCS ranks.

UL (4-2, 1-1), meanwhile, saw a four-game win streak snapped in what was billed as a meeting between two of the nation’s most prolific offense but quickly turned into a defensive struggle.

"There’s lots of lessons to be learned tonight," UL coach Billy Napier said. "Our football team is going to grow. There's lots of young players out there that are going to experience this type of adversity for the first time. We’re going to benefit from it. As bad has it may feel at this moment, certainly for it to be a one-score game all the way down to the wire when you don’t have the kind of offensive production and execution in certain critical situations that we typically have, for our defense and kicking game to make it a game the way that they did, I‘m proud of that.

"I’m proud of the way our defense played. I proud of the way we played in the kicking game, outside of a handful of snaps."

The Cajuns entered the game ranked first nationally in rush yards per game and sixth in total offense at 540 yards per game, but were held to less than half that mark with 254 offensive yards. Meanwhile, the defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers were averaging 47 points per game, good enough to rank fifth nationally, but were hampered by poor field position most of the night.

In fact, Cajun punter Rhys Byrns pinned the Mountaineers deep inside their own 5 on both of their first two possessions, and also had a 61-yard punt for a touchback late in the first period. But each time, App State was able to get out of the deep hole, and Thomas single-handedly led the Mountaineers on a 95-yard drive after the second of those punts.

His 47-yard strike to Corey Sutton on the drive’s second play and his own 27-yard bootleg on the next snap set up his own seven-yard keeper for his second touchdown of the year with 5:05 left in the first period.

However, a sack on Thomas after the touchback forced a punt and eventually gave the Cajuns possession at their own 35 early in the second quarter. Two completions from Levi Lewis to Bam Jackson keyed a drive and an interference penalty in the end zone put the ball at the Mountaineer 2, but two Cajun rushes and a fade route came up short and Elijah Mitchell was stacked up on fourth-and-one at the App State 1.

Appalachian State managed to drive out of the shadows of its own goal post for the third time before having to punt with four minutes left in the half, with Xavier Subotsch getting his turn to punt the Cajuns to their own 6. From there, though, UL had its best march of the night, going 94 yards including bursts of 21 and 12 yards from Raymond Calais that got the hosts out of the deep hole.

The Cajuns eventually reached the Mountaineer 14, from where Lewis found a wide-open tight end Nick Ralston for his third touchdown catch of the year 0:08 before halftime to forge the 7-7 tie.

"The way we controlled vertical field position early in the game," Napier said. "Outside of the big-play pass that we gave up and a couple of zone-read miscues, we basically shut them down in the first half. I’m proud of our staff. Coach (Ron) Roberts and his crew had a great plan. We played hard, we were sound fundamentally, we covered well, we tackled well. Just a handful of plays there where we had some miscues.

"There’s a lot to be excited about in terms of the way we continue to improve on defense."

UL forced another punt on App State’s first possession after halftime, and another Lewis-Jackson connection converted a third down into Mountaneer territory. But the drive bogged down and Kenneth Almendares’ 42-yard field goal attempt was blocked by App State’s George Blackstock.

That became even bigger when the Mountaineers followed the block and drove to the Cajun 23, from where Chandler Staton drilled a 40-yard field goal with 5:26 left in the third period to give App State the lead for good.

Neither team managed a first down over the next five possessions – five straight three-and-outs – before App State took over at its own 3 after another Byrns punt. This time, the Mountaineers were able to filp the field and more with a mammoth 19-play, 97-yard march that took 10:11 off the clock. On second down from the Cajun 8, Thomas fooled UL’s defense with the winning bootleg.

"Certainly a lot of credit should go to that Appalachian State veteran defense that they have," Napier said. "They have impressive players and I thought their defensive staff had a tremendous play. Certainly they caused issues for us. I think I’ll have a little bit better idea what those issues were once I get down to the tape."

The Mountaineers converted three third-downs in the drive and also were the beneficiary of a key fourth-down pass interference call on Cajun cornerback Eric Garror that put the ball at the UL 10 two plays before the winning score.

"All of our goals are still intact," Napier said. "We'll learn from this and move forward."