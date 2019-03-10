After a come-from-behind win in game two Saturday, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team completed the weekend sweep of defending Sun Belt champion Texas State with another rocky win Sunday at Bobcat Softball Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Ace right-hander Summer Ellyson was pulled with a no-hitter after four innings with a 6-0 lead and things went downhill. The ploy didn’t work because Ellyson had to re-enter the game in the bottom of the fifth after a four-run Texas State rally on just one hit to save the day in preserving the 7-4 win.

Ellyson ended up allowing no hits with two walks and a strikeout in 6.1 innings to get both the win and the save in the same game.

The Cajuns improved to 18-3 overall and 3-0 in league play with the win, while Texas State dropped to 9-14, 0-3.

UL will return home to meet Baylor at 6 p.m. Monday at Lamson Park.

Offensively, the Cajuns had jumped on Texas State in a hurry with the power bats and then went to the running game.

Alyssa Dalton brought out here power bat with a solo homer in the first inning, before Lexie Comeaux hit a homer in the third.

In the fourth, Kourtney Gremillion’s RBI ground out got home a run ahead of Casidy Chaumont’s RBI single.

A double steal got Keeli Milligan home and then Chaumont’s stolen bases was spiced by a throwing error for a 6-0 lead.

Comeaux added an RBI single in the sixth for a 7-4 lead.

As comfortable a lead as that seemed at the time, things quickly got interesting in the fifth. Kandra Lamb hit a batter and walked four, before giving up a two-run single to suddenly made it 6-4.