LSU transfer C.J. Willis didn’t waste much time making a big impact for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
After sitting out the first game, Willis got three hits and scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th to help the Cajuns even the series at Tulane with a dramatic 9-8 win over the Green Wave on Saturday.
Willis got three hits in the victory. The second one was an RBI triple in the seventh to narrow Tulane’s lead to 7-6.
The third one was a leadoff double to deep right in the 10th. Sam Riola’s sacrifice bunt was then thrown wildly to chase Willis home.
Three batters later, Carson Roccaforte’s sacrifice fly added an insurance run for a two-run cushion.
That proved critical for UL because Chase Engelhard led off the bottom of the 10th with a solo home run to left.
UL outhit Tulane 11-6, but again hurt itself by issuing eight walks and hitting three batters.
After two extra-inning games to start the season, the rubber game of the opening series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
It was a back-and-forth game throughout.
The Cajuns took the early lead when Connor Kimple singled and scored on Brennan Breaux’s RBI single. Kimple got two hits for the second straight game.
But UL’s gifts continued in the bottom of the first when the Green Wave scored two runs without a hit, scoring on a ground out and a wild pitch.
Nick Hagedorn’s RBI single tied it in the top of the second, before Tulane took a 3-2 lead with a single tally in the third on Luis Aviles’ RBI double.
The Cajuns’ bats really came alive with a three-run fourth to grab a 5-3 lead. Kimple was hit by a pitch to drive in one run, before Roccaforte’s RBI single and a wild pitch earned UL the two-run lead.
But UL starter Conor Angel struggled with his command early on and only lasted 2.1 innings, giving up three hits, three runs, three walks and striking out two.
True freshman reliever Chipper Menard was off to a good start in relief of Angel, but then left the game after visiting with the trainer following a hits batsman.
Tulane took advantage of that good fortune with a four-run fifth to grab a 7-5 lead. Walker Burchfield singled home one, as did Jacob LaPrairie and Chase Engelhand’s two-run double earned the two-run cushion.
Tulane’s bullpen pitched better over last four innings, but the Cajuns were still able to scratch for two runs to force extra innings.
In the seventh, Willis tripled to center to score Breaux, who had singled to cut Tulane’s lead to 7-6.
In the ninth, it was all Kimple. First, he led off with a single and stole second base.
One out later, Kimple was stealing third as Jonathan Brandon struck out and Aviles’ throw to third was wild to chase home Kimple with the tying run.
After the Cajuns won the game in the 10th, Dane Dixon became the winning pitcher after pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and striking out three.
Brandon Talley recorded the save by getting two strikeouts with the tying run at second base to secure the hard-fought win.