The assumption could be accurate.
It’s just too early to know that for sure.
Considering how highly touted Marshall’s defense is, it’s a fair assessment to declare the offense’s performance in the 23-13 win over the Thundering Herd to be the best one of the season so far.
And to some Ragin’ Cajuns fans, the explanation is easy.
For the first time this season, UL only played one quarterback in Ben Wooldridge and the Fresno State transfer delivered in impressive fashion.
If it happens again Saturday against Arkansas State and again at Southern Miss, that’s a trend worth investigating.
For now, it’s one game.
There’s no doubt the passing game looked sharper, though.
“The quarterback and receivers were in sync a little bit,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “The receivers made plays where I felt like we had some opportunities in other games and maybe came up short on us. And the quarterback made throws that there were some games where we felt like, ‘Man, we left it out there a little bit.’”
None of the receivers had more than three receptions, but the connection between Wooldridge and the receivers, especially Michael Jefferson, looked more natural.
“MJ is a heck of a receiver,” Wooldridge said. “He comes to work every day with the right mindset, whether he gets the ball 10 times or he gets the ball one time. He’s going to be the same guy even keel.
“What I love about MJ is he’s going to attack every play, every snap. That’s just a microcosm of our receiver room. We’ve got excellent receivers. We’ve got a bunch of studs in that room, so it makes it easy for me to play quarterback.”
Wooldridge finished 17-of-29 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jefferson had three catches for 71 yards and a score.
“Offensively, I felt like that was the best that we executed all year consistently,” Desormeaux said.
One could argue the positive trend actually began in the fourth quarter of the 20-17 South Alabama loss a game earlier.
That’s where the analysis gets a little tricky for me, however.
Desormeaux said film shows the last two games have been the best efforts so far this season for UL’s offensive line.
That’s curious because South Alabama and Marshall are the two best defenses UL’s played this season.
Perhaps the offense is still maturing as the season goes on and had UL opened with South Alabama and Marshall, the results would have been different.
With each passing game, reality became more evident for the coaching staff.
“We’re kind of in a little bit of a new situation for us here,” Desormeaux said. “We’re not running it at will like we want to.”
That makes the job the line did in protecting the quarterback against an aggressive Marshall defense better than it appeared on the surface.
In other words, the formula for offensive success is just different this year, so it’s taking more time to figure it all out.
“I think particularly in the last game, we knew we had to throw the ball well to win,” Desormeaux explained. “But that’s kind of who we are a little bit this year. We’re not a group that can just line up, you know we’re running it and we know we’re running it and we’re going to do it.
“But at the same time, we’re not a team that can just go wide open and throw it every down either. We need to be complementary on offense – run the ball, have runs that set up passes and have pass sets that set up runs.”
And yes, perhaps playing just one quarterback helps in that process. Again, time will tell, but it could also be as simple as game experience and lessons learned.
Theoretically, Arkansas State and Southern Miss don’t defend the run as well as South Alabama and Marshall.
So if the running game can be relied on more, it’ll beef up the play-action game and produce even more big passing plays.
“It makes it a whole lot easier,” he said. “You can throw it out of run sets because they’re committing more to the box. Yeah, those things make it so much better.”
That would also increase Desormeaux’s options as a play-caller. no matter who is at quarterback.
“When you’re not consistently throwing and catching the football, you’re way more hesitant to do it, because second-and-10 – especially when you’re not throwing it well – that’s tough,” he detailed. “It’s not a good down-and-distance to be in.”
That puts more pressure on the offensive line and the quarterback.
“If you know, the quarterback is going to make good decisions and the players are going to make the plays they’re supposed to and then some on top of that, yeah, you feel a whole lot more confident throwing the ball two or three times in a row,” Desormeaux added.
Still, as encouraging as the fourth quarter against South Alabama and the Marshall game were, UL still ranked dead last in total offense in the Sun Belt.
At this point, rankings are irrelevant.
It’s simply about getting the offense to the point where it can finish enough drives and effectively complements the defense and special teams.
“We’re getting closer to where we want to be,” Desormeaux said.