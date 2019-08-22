BEAUMONT, Texas — UTSA used goals from Katieann Lochte and Lexi Bolton in the first 17 minutes to stake an early lead and added an own goal early in the second half to claim a 3-0 victory over the Ul Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday during the opening day of the Lamar Cardinal Classic at the LU Soccer Complex.
UL (0-1-0), playing its first match under coach Lance Key, was led by Mackenzie Lee’s six saves in goal with Una Einarsdottir, Rainey Niles and Hailey Daigle each credited with shot attempts for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
UTSA (1-0-0) had a 15-3 lead in shots, took a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute when Lochte took a pass from Isa Hernandez and found the back of the net.
Bolton gave the Roadrunners a 2-0 lead nearly 10 minutes later when she stepped in front of an errant free kick, outraced a Ragin’ Cajuns defender and scored a breakaway goal in the upper left corner of the net.
The Roadrunners got their third goal of the game in the 52nd minute when a crossing pass into the Louisiana box was mishandled by Lee.
Jil Schneider stopped a pair of shots to record the shutout for UTSA, which was meeting Louisiana for the second time in series history.
UL will close out its opening weekend of play at the Cardinal Classic when it faces host Lamar in a 7:30 p.m. contest. Live results and live video will be available at RaginCajuns.com.