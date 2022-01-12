The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are all about locating hidden gems and developing them into top-notch collegiate performers.
Time will tell if Pineville’s Kaden Moreau will be transformed into an All-American offensive lineman like Max Mitchell did at UL, but he hasn't reached his full potential yet.
The first step was verbally committing to the Cajuns with the plan of signing with the Cajuns in February.
“He’s got a very high ceiling,” Pineville coach Bryant Bell said. “He played very well for us. He’s strong and got good feet, but he’s still got a lot of room to grow.”
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Moreau played left tackle for the Rebels, but the plan is to move him to center or guard at the FBS level.
Practice routines during his days at Pineville High helped Moreau show some abilities at center during his summer visit to UL’s summer camp.
Although he was a tackle during games, Moreau said the Rebels’ coaching staff likes to prepare for a rainy day by making sure all the lineman get some experience snapping the ball.
“We had fun with it during practice,” said Moreau, who was primarily recruited by assistant coach Galen Scott.
Moreau enjoyed his time at UL, visiting with offensive line coach Jeff Norrid. He also attended camps at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss and Baylor.
The consensus among the FBS schools showing interest in him was to move him inside.
Perhaps the thing that really excites UL coaches is Moreau is still 17 years old and won’t turn 18 until August.
“He’s a really nice, polite kid, but he knows when it’s time,” Bell said. “Once the game starts, he’s got a little mean streak in him.”
Moreau said he kept the Cajuns in mind throughout the season after the summer visit and thought hard about it once the Cajuns offered him.
Coach Billy Napier leaving for Florida didn’t sway his decision, and neither did the hiring of Michael Desormeaux as the new head coach.
“Neither made a big difference to me,” Moreau said. “As far as I could tell, that didn’t change their plan for the future. The culture was the same. Everybody still seemed to be on the same page to me.”
Because of his age, the preliminary plan is for Moreau to redshirt and get more prepared to compete at the Division I level.
“I feel like I’m a very coachable player who goes all out on every single play,” Moreau said.