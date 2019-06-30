UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux underwent a second surgery at a New Orleans-area hospital on Sunday, a week after suffering a heart attack, and is in "critical condition," according to a university statement.

“Coach Robichaux has received additional medical attention as a result of the incident suffered last Sunday," athletic director Bryan Maggard said. "The Robichaux family asks specifically for prayer during this time.”

Robichaux, 57, had open-heart surgery last Monday and was moved to Ochsner Health Center in New Orleans from Lafayette General Hospital.

He has coached the Cajuns’ baseball program since 1995 and has 1,177 career victories. He is the all-time leader in wins for both UL and McNeese State. The Cajuns are coming off a 28-31 season, failing to make NCAA regionals for the third straight season.

UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux moved to Ochsner in New Orleans following heart attack The recovery from heart surgery for UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux took another step by moving his treatment to Ochsner Health Center in New…

"I love him to death," said former UL pitcher Kraig Schambough. "He’s my guy. I’d do anything for Tony and his family. I’ll never be able to repay the man for what he’s done for me over the years. In times like this, we’ll try to give him and his family their privacy, but at the same time, we want to do everything we can for the family. I would do anything for them."

.

.