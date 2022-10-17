The UL women’s basketball team was picked to finish third in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference regular-season race in the preseason poll.
Last year’s Sun Belt tournament champion Texas-Arlington is no longer in the conference, so the Troy Trojans received 12 of the 13 first-place votes to run away as the preseason favorites with 194 points, followed by Sun Belt newcomer Old Dominion with 166 total points, just five ahead of the Ragin' Cajuns.
After the departure of senior center Ty’Reona Doucet from last year’s squad, the Cajuns didn’t get any first-team players on the preseason all-Sun Belt squad, but there were two honorees.
Senior guard Brandi Williams was recognized as a second-team preseason selection, while sophomore Lanay Wheaton is a third-team honoree.
Williams missed most of last season with a knee injury, but UL coach Garry Brodhead is excited about her prospects this season.
“She can shoot it,” Brodhead said of Williams. “She creates a lot of problems for defenses, because she can actually penetrate. I think the big thing about a shooter is most of the time they don’t defend as well, but she can defend. She’s strong and athletic. She brings what our basketball team is all about — a hard-nosed kid that plays hard.”
Wheaton transferred to UL from Old Dominion and averaged 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.
“I see it in her,” Brodhead said of Wheaton. “She’s matured, and I think she feels more comfortable than last year.
“This summer was big for her. I think she kind of matured and is working harder and understanding what we want and responding to what we want.”
The next chore is finding the replacements inside with Doucet gone.
The top choices are 6-foot-2 sophomore Mariah Stewart from Mineral Area College and 6-5 sophomore from Labette Community College.
“She’s going to surprise a lot of people with her agility and the way she moves inside,” Brodhead said of Stewart.
The team’s secret weapon may be 5-11 redshirt freshman Jaylyn James of Mandeville. She figures to be instant offense off the bench for the Cajuns, replacing Makayia Hallmon who transferred to Troy.
“We didn’t expect her to be what she is right now,” Brodhead said of James. “She’s shooting the 3 as good as Brandi. When we recruited her, that wasn’t where she was at. Last year, working on her game and improving her shooting has created a whole different type of player.
“She still can get to the rim. She’s very athletic.”
Another transfer bolstering UL’s hopes is 5-6 senior point guard Sherry Porter from Western Kentucky via Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, where the Cajuns recruited her hard out of high school.
“She’s coming in with a world of experience,” Brodhead said. “She’s ready to play. She understands our system. Not a true point guard, but can handle and manage the team.”