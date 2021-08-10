It’s not something any coach would ever publicly admit to or detail even if he believed it.
But if one tried to uncover a few potential chinks in the armor of the No. 23-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns, it would be difficult to start with the defense.
“I don’t know if that’s the case,” UL defensive coordinator Patrick Toney said. “This time of the year, it’s all about starting over. What you did in the past doesn’t matter. Everyone’s looking for a new competitive edge.”
As accurate as that perspective is, there’s also plenty to like about Toney’s defense heading into the 2021 season.
On the defensive line, the starters are all seasoned and talented in Zi’Yon Hill, Tayland Humphrey and Andre Jones. The supporting cast is there as well with the likes of Kendall Wilkerson, Dalvin Hutchinson, Ja’Quane Nelson, Andre Landry, Mason Narcisse, Malcolm Rollins and Sonny Hazard.
“They understand what got them here won’t get them there,” Toney insisted. “They have goals for this new season. We can’t rest on what we’ve done and assume that’s going to take us to where we want to be. We have to take it to another level.
“Hopefully, everyone on our team is thinking the same thing.”
Keep preaching coach. Everything he’s saying makes sense. It’s what you need to say.
Only, the depth chart looks pretty glowing at linebacker as well.
On paper, those two units sport a combination of talent and experience with Chauncey Manac, Ferrod Gardner, Andre Riley, Kris Moncrief, Lorenzo McCaskill, Jourdan Quibodeaux and Jasper Williams.
“We just continue to build on what we’ve already done,” Gardner said. “We have a lot of veteran guys speaking as a defensive player. We know how to play with each other, we know how to work with each other and it’s only going to get better with time and putting in more practice.”
Guys like Manac and Humphrey just seemed to soar late last season. Now it’s a matter of them carrying that momentum into this season.
“Trying to find that inch to improve their games so we can play better come fall,” Toney added.
Exactly, but the loaded positions just keep coming.
At cornerback, Eric Garror, Mekhi Garner and A.J. Washington are return with such talented youngsters as Trey Amos, Caleb Anderson and Bobby Holmes.
The story is the same at safety as well with Percy Butler, Bralen Trahan, Cameron Solomon and Kam Pedescleaux all back, as well as the ‘star’ group of Ja’len Johnson, Patrick Mensah and Jayrin Wilson.
“I think we’ve got a good leadership staff and I think we’re going to get everybody on board,” said Trahan, who had four interceptions and ranked fourth nationally with 13 passes defended and 22nd with nine pass breakups.
"That safety room, we play five or six guys every week in that room," Napier said. "They’re incredible."
As a whole, the defense ranked No. 31 nationally in scoring defense (22.0) and No. 33 in total defense (355.4).
“I think last year we did a good job of taking the football away,” Toney said. “We did a good job of limiting explosive plays in certain games, but there’s potentially so much room for improvement.
“I don’t think we’ve come close to scratching the surface on what this group of players can do. We’ll start from the bottom up.”
Doing better typically revolves around upgrades in situational football.
“The areas we want to improve on are: normal downs, stopping the run, trying to create longer-yardage situations, which will help us on third down,” Toney said. “Those will definitely be points of emphasis.
“And then the fundamentals. We’re looking to tackle better. I think we did tackle well last year, but if you look at some of these games when we did give up more yards than others, our tackling wasn’t up to par.”
Another big factor that should help the defense is an improved offense, which struggled for much of last season with young wide receivers and at times on the offensive front.
“We get to go to war again together,” Hill said. “We rely on each other. We built that bond last year to where going into this year, we can pick up the young guys and bring them up with us.”