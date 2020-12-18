The Sun Belt Conference Championship game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football teams was canceled Thursday night, after the Cajuns had already landed in Conway, South Carolina.
It was supposed to be a matchup of undefeated and No. 12-ranked Chanticleers and the No. 18-ranked Cajuns, but the game was canceled because of COVID-19 in Coastal's program.
The cancellation was made public about 9:45 p.m.
At 9:59 p.m., the Chanticleers football Twitter account had a short, direct message: "We are devastated."
Cajuns head coach Billy Napier had other ideas. At 10:25 p.m., he tweeted, "Surely we are going to reschedule this game, right...?"
Louisiana radio play-by-play announcer Jay Walker liked that suggestion.
"I vote yes," Walker said on Twitter.
The Chanticleers are 11-0 overall and 8-0 in the Sun Belt; the Cajuns are 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the SBC.
A conference championship has been just out of reach for the Cajuns the past few years; after a win over Appalachian State, Cajuns fans were hopeful this would be the year of an outright championship.
Louisiana lost to Coastal by a last-minute field goal when they played at Cajun Field on Oct. 14, with a final score of 30-27.
The Cajuns then went on to win out their schedule, most recently beating App State 24-21 on Dec. 4.
Coastal's most recent game was Dec. 12, in which they beat unranked Troy 42-38.
The Chanticleers coach was unhappy his team had to play the make-up game against the Trojans while Louisiana enjoyed a week off. Chadwell said that’s “definitely a competitive advantage for them.”
“We all know Louisiana is getting a great opportunity to be sitting at home resting,” he said. “We’ve got to go play a game that means nothing to anybody, except us. It can only hurt us. So that was the frustration from my point. At the end of the day, our job is we got to go win the game."