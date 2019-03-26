Some games and some moments are just bigger than a game, or any one win.

All the moments that led up to that one fateful swing to lead off the bottom of the ninth in UL’s 7-6 win over Tulane on Tuesday at Russo Park seemed to be flashing before Colton Frank’s eyes.

Indeed, the freshman leftfielder from Lake Charles relished every second of his walk-off home run – the first of his collegiate career.

+11 Cajuns family says goodbye: 'There will never be another Lynn Williams' The ultimate behind-the-scenes guy was in the spotlight Tuesday as family, friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of Lynn Willi…

“It felt great man,” Frank said. “All the hard work, hitting in cages. I’ve just been very hard on myself from a young age. I guess it all paid off. All glory to God, that’s first.”

He had been wearing the Ragin’ Cajun uniform for almost half the season now, but Tuesday’s heroic bomb really endeared him to UL fans.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Frank said. “I wrote when I was 5 years old on the refrigerator that I wanted to play baseball at UL.

After frustrating loss, obstacles on and off the field mounting against Cajuns baseball It’s been the old trusted response for coaches and players when asked about injuries for generations: Keep your chin up.

“I told my grandmother before she died in 2015 that I was going to sign at UL, get an offer from UL. And I got it that summer. It’s unbelievable what God can do in people’s lives when they work hard and never give up.”

With only seven at-bats coming into the night, Frank entered the game hitting .000 with one run scored in six games, including two starts.

“Look at me, I didn’t get many at-bats, but with the help of my brothers, my coaches, my parents, God and just friends from my childhood, everything paid off,” Frank said. “I just really can’t explain it. It’s just God. That’s it.”

Incredibly, something told Frank he was going to do it.

“I was in outfield first and I made the last out,” Frank reveled. “On the way back to the dugout, I was like, ‘Granny and Grandad, this is for you. I’m going to do it for you.’ Before the game, coach said think about people that helped you along the way.

“All the credit goes to my step-dad, starting at 3 years old. It’s been a struggle all my life and just to experience this with my brothers and everybody around, it’s crazy. I just love it here.”

UL coach Tony Robichaux said the staff wasn’t surprised by Frank’s big hit.

“Out of all the freshmen, we came back after the fall and said, ‘He’s a keeper,’” Robichaux said. “When the fall’s over, you’ve got to be careful judging (freshman) too fast. What we like about him is the team loves him. He’s got an great, infectious attitude and he’s mentally tough.”

Apparently, it was the night for freshmen.

Two innings before Frank’s game-winning home run, freshman second baseman Nathan Camp delivered a two-out RBI single to left to tie the game at 6-6. He finished the game 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

“He’s had a lot of practices now, a lot of intrasquads,” UL coach Tony Robichaux said of Camp’s progress. “Then early in the year, he got in a little bit here and a little bit there. I think that little bit here and little bit there helped him. He’s playing with a very good shortstop.

“That’s helps him, because Hayden (Cantrelle) talks to him a lot. And when he got a start a while back, Hunter (Kasuls) sat next to him in the dugout throughout the whole ball game and kind of coached him.”

+2 Cajuns hold on to lead late to even series with Mountaineers All kinds of things can lose a baseball game for you, ranging from errors to walks to the ball simply not bouncing your way.

Todd Lott also remained hot, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Hayden Cantrelle scored three runs and extended his hitting streak to 14.

Also coming up big in the win for the Cajuns (12-14) were starter Jack Burk with four shutout innings to star the game and Michael Leaumont with 3.1 scoreless innings to end it.

“I told Leaumont he was going to throw the eighth and the ninth tonight,” Robichaux said. “Then when they pulled that six runs on us, I said, ‘Hey I’m going to bring you up a little earlier and go for it.’ This is where I think the game is going to be won or lost.

“We just had to try and figure out how to get to Leaumont after Jack (Burk).”