LAFAYETTE — Despite back-to-back wins, the UL-Lafayette football team isn’t a finished product.
But coach Billy Napier said the Cajuns (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) are heading in the right direction as they prepare to face Appalachian State (4-1, 2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.
“We’ll probably never be a finished product,” Napier said, “but we are headed somewhere and I like the way our team is working. I like the leadership that we’re getting from the players. I think our staff is coming together. It’s typical first year improvement, a little bit better every week across the board.”
Napier, whose team is coming off a 66-38 win over New Mexico State, called Appalachian State the standard bearer in the Sun Belt.
“They play real football,” Napier said. “They block and tackle well and they’ve got good team speed. They rush the ball, they stop the run, they play good on special teams. Really if you look at it, they’ve been a mainstay in this league since they got in it. I have a lot of respect for their staff and their players for what they’ve established there.”
Cajuns wide receiver Jarrod “Bam” Jackson said he knows the Mountaineers will be a tough opponent, but said he's confident the offense can exploit their weaknesses.
The Mountaineers have allowed just 16 total points in two SBC wins and have allowed just 15.4 points per game this season.
“No matter how good a defense is, they always have a chink in their armor,” Jackson said. “They’re a solid football team and they’re well put together, but they have a couple of weaknesses we can exploit. Hopefully we can exploit that and put up points.”
The Cajuns are 0-4 against the Mountaineers since they joined the Sun Belt in 2014, something Cajuns offensive lineman Robert Hunt said the team is well aware of.
“They have a couple guys coming back from that (defensive line), but it’s a new year,” Hunt said. “It’s new Cajuns, new App State. We all know who they are and we know we’ve never beat these guys, but we believe in ourselves a little more. I think we have a better team and we are taking this week very seriously. Our leaders are going to enforce it and we are going to get one.”
Napier said line play is important every week, but Appalachian State will require the Cajuns to be at their best.
“The reason why they’ve had a good team each and every year is that they’re good up front on both sides,” Napier said. “They’ve got lots of quality depth on defense. They play nine guys in the defensive line, they rotate series and play, and this is a 3-4 concept. So that’s three deep that they’re rolling through there.
"They’ve got an identity, they run the same concepts and they get good at them. That to go along with pretty good quarterback play and solid special teams play, you’ve got a chance to have a good team.”
Saturday’s game could decide who has home-field advantage in the inaugural Sun Belt Championship game. Napier called it a “great hypothetical,” but that it's not the focus of the game.
“It’s a conference game against, in my opinion, one of the better teams in our league without question,” Napier said. “It’ll be a good opportunity for us to see where we’re at relative to the better teams in this league. But we have to focus on the things that we can get better at.
"It’s a new mission, like you’re training a soldier for several years, and then every time you have a new mission, there’s a new set of variables, new location, different time, and that’s where we’re at. It’s App State this week and we have to focus on the things that are important this week.”