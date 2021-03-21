The TCU Horned Frogs didn’t leave much room for suspense in the rubber game of the weekend series against UL at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field.
The Horned Frogs jumped on the Ragin’ Cajuns for four runs in the top of the first inning and cruised to a 5-1 victory Sunday to win the series.
After winning their first three weekend series of the season, UL has lost two straight heading into the start of Sun Belt play Friday against Coastal Carolina.
The Cajuns dropped to 11-10 overall, while TCU improved to 13-7 on the season.
"Facing the arms that we're facing, but it's not insurmountable," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We got outplayed in every phase of the game today. We just did. Obviously I haven't done a good enough job of preparing our ballclub apparently and having them ready to play, having them understand the game, having them understand what we do and how we go about it. That's been exposed over the last two days.
"We're going to have to go back in practice this week and get after it."
The first inning actually began innocently enough with two quick outs on five pitches for UL starter Carter Robinson, but the Horned Frogs still had big ideas.
Brayden Taylor walked ahead of Zach Humphrey’s double. Conner Shepherd made it hurt with a three-run home run to right, but TCU still wasn’t done.
Gene Wood singled home a fourth run for the 4-0 lead.
"Yeah, two-out walk and they score four," Deggs said. "We went through that last weekend."
UL’s pitching bounced back by posting six zeroes after that decisive frame, and even the single tally TCU posted in the eighth was on the fortunate side with the only hit being a heavy-spin infield single.
The real problem was TCU starter Johnny Ray, who didn’t allow a baserunner until a leadoff walk to Tyler Robertson in the fourth — and he was quickly erased on a double play.
In fact, Ray didn’t allow a base hit until Drake Osborn’s lead off single to right in the sixth. The sophomore right-hander was pulled after that single, but he improved to 1-1 on the season.
"He had a 95 to 97 mile an hour fastball in the upper half of the zone, a power breaking ball and a changeup he could throw any time he wanted," Deggs said. "You have to go patient, because his numbers say that, and we're down 4-0. He's got eight innings pitched on the year, and you want to try to drive his pitch count up. So we're working at-bats at least one time through the order."
In five-plus innings, Ray allowed no runs on one hit, one walk and five strikeouts.
"If you watch him pitch, he's got a little bit of spray to him," Deggs said. "There's no command there. He's going to throw strikes, but there's no command. That's a tough assignment. When you're jumpy and chase pitches out of the zone against a premium arm and a really good team, they're just going to keep exposing you."
Senior left-handed sidewinder Haylen Green pitched the final four innings to record his third save.
In four innings, Green allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk and struck out five.
The Cajuns’ only run came in the ninth, when Connor Kimple led off with a walk and scored on a two-out error off the bat of Nick Hagedorn.
Robinson ended up yielding four runs on five hits in four innings ahead of Chipper Menard, who allowed one hit, three walks and struck out two in two shutout innings.
The Cajuns do not have a midweek game before Sun Belt play begins.
"Probably a good (thing)," Deggs said. "We'll get some simulated games going, get some guys on the bump. Jack Burk especially, Dane Dixon, Will Moriarty, (Peyton) Havard, and get after it a little bit."