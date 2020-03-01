It wasn’t conference play for either team, but it was the Sunday of a three-game weekend series.
So it wasn’t a huge shock that Sunday’s rubber game between UL and Sam Houston was the highest-scoring game of the weekend.
To the great joy of the Ragin’ Cajuns, UL rallied for two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to claim its first series win of the season with a 7-5 victory over Sam Houston State at Russo Park.
“You just keep grinding, keep grinding, keep grinding,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “There’s always something great on the other side of adversity, so I was really proud of them. They battled back to win a series against a good ball club. That’s a tough lineup. That’s the toughest lineup we’ve seen. I’m not saying that because they were mine. It just is.”
The visiting Bearkats scored first and delivered the first big surge in building a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Christian Smith led off the game with a double and scored on a two-out RBI single by Trent Touchet.
It was a unique start for Will Moriarty, who struck out nine in 3.2 innings, but also yielded four runs on five hits and three walks. He also hurled a wild pitch that scored one of three runs in the third for Sam Houston. Touchet got his second RBI single in the three-run third.
UL’s bats then got into the act with three runs of their own in the fourth. Julian Brock singled and Hayden Cantrelle was hit by a pitch.
Two strikeouts later, Connor Dupuy was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive.
“Gritty, how about the AB that Dupuy (had)?” Deggs said. “Let’s be honest, he’s in there because he’s a really good defender and he can run. That’s knowing your role right there – to find a way to reach with two outs and set it up for an older guy like (Gavin) Bourgeois.
Bourgeois then delivered a three-run double to left to tie it at 4-4.
“That was a big at-bat right there,” Bourgeois said. “He threw me a 2-1 change-up and I swung through it. He came back with another change-up, left it up and I put a good swing on it.
“You just have to keep grinding and put the bat on the ball right there with two strikes. I struck out earlier in the game with two strikes. I was just trying to put the ball in play.”
Sam Houston regained the lead with a tally in the sixth off UL reliever Brandon Talley. Gavin Johnson led off with a walk and scored on a squeeze bunt for a 5-4 lead.
The leadoff walk then helped the Cajuns when Dupuy coaxed one to ignite a two-run seventh. Bourgeois was hit by a pitch and Brennan Breaux sacrifice bunt advanced both runners. Dupuy scored on a wild pitch and Brock continued his hot hitting with an RBI single to right for a 6-5 lead.
“Against an arm that will probably pitch in the big leagues,” Deggs said of Brock’s hit. “Landon Ausley is a top-notch arm and to boot, he’s a little bit all over, so those guys are tough to handle. To be able to just sit in his legs right there and catch the inside half of that and get the go-ahead run right there.”
Talley picked up his first win of the season, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and striking out four in four innings.
“What can you say about the job Talley did?” Deggs said. “That guy’s a first baseman that we asked to start pitching about six weeks ago and he’s pitching like a dude.
“Talley came in and really put the momentum back on our side.”
Cantrelle led off the eighth with a walk and scored on a throwing error for a two-run cushion heading into the ninth.
Now 4-8 on the young season, the Cajuns will travel to meet Rice in Houston at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We just have to keep playing, putting good at-bats together, keep playing good defense and it’ll come,” Bourgeois said.