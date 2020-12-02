Two programs that may know each other more than any two football programs in the country square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN when the No. 20 UL Ragin’ Cajuns meet the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.

Over the last two seasons, the Cajuns and Mountaineers have played four times – with Appalachian State winning all four.

In fact, UL has never beaten the Mountaineers – 0-8 now since Appalachian State joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2014.

Foote: Coastal's curve ball puts Cajuns in peculiar spot heading to Boone on Friday In UL coach Billy Napier’s first season at UL, his Ragin’ Cajuns were fortunate enough to play Appalachian State in the inaugural Sun Belt Con…

“They’ve got a very, very veteran team across the board, in particular in a lot of important positions,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “I think that’s why they were picked to win our league, why they were picked to win their division. We certainly have a lot of respect for their program and their team.”

It’s a unique matchup … very 2020, if you will.

As expected, both programs are very good again this season. UL won the Sun Belt West for the third straight season at 8-1, 6-1 with the Cajuns’ only loss to undefeated Coastal Carolina 30-27.

Appalachian State is 7-2, 5-1 with its only two losses to a pair of unbeatens in Marshall and Coastal Carolina. That loss the Chanticleers means the Mountaineers four-year reign as Sun Belt champions is officially over.

As expected, ASU coach Shawn Clark says his team won’t lack motivation for this matchup, which has a forecast of 37 degrees with an 80-percent chance of rain after snow covered the area earlier this week.

“We’re very familiar with Lafayette and very familiar with that scheme they have,” Clark said. “Hopefully, they don’t look past us. I know they have a championship game coming up. They might kind of relax for that, but we’re ready to play. This is the first time we’ve ever had a Top 20 program here at Kidd-Brewer Stadium. It’s going to be a great game.”

Napier expects, Clark hopes weather big factor in UL-Appalachian State rematch In UL coach Billy Napier’s first two seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he’s made three trips to Boone, N.C., experiencing various weather conditions.

At first glance, this matchup is a battle of seasoned quarterbacks in UL’s Levi Lewis and Zac Thomas of Appalachian State.

Thomas, who is 30-5 as a starter, has thrown for 1,775 yard with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 272 yards and two scores.

“First of all, he’s a proven winner,” Napier said. “I think he’s a really bright young man who is a good leader. He has a good understanding of their system. He’s played a lot of football. I think he’s a really good passer. He’s really accurate in the vertical passing game. He does a nice job making decisions for their system.

“I think his mobility is what makes him an elite player, because he can take off in the read game and as a dropback passer when it breaks down or they’re covered. His ability to extend the play makes him a big weapon.”

His 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns were the difference in last year’s 17-7 regular season win over the Cajuns.

“He’s caused problems for people for a long time with his feet and certainly given us a lot of issues as well,” Napier added. “I think that’s part of the problem when playing App. State is his mobility for sure.”

Lewis, meanwhile, is running more this season – 233 yards and five scores to go with 2,027 yards passing with 16 TDs and seven interceptions.

“Very similar to years past, but with more playmakers,” Clark said of the Cajuns. “One of the things they do a very good job with is shifting motions. They’ll trade tight ends and go from an empty backfield to two backs in the backfield. We have to do a great job on defense to match the numbers and make sure we’re fit right in the run game.

“When it comes to the passing game, we have to play with clean eyes in the backfield. They do a lot of play-action pass like we do and those are their home run shots.”

But it’s about much more than the quarterbacks. Both are loaded with talented running backs. The Mountaineers are one of three programs nationally to have five players rush for 100 yards this season. Daetrich Harrington (106-595, 7 TDs) is out injured, but Camerun Peoples (107-639, 6 TDs), Marcus Williams (54-376, 2 TDs) and Nate Noel (54-309, 1 TD) are all explosive.

“They just keep finding them,” Napier said. “I don’t know where they get them from, but they’ve always got a big back. I think part of it is the system. There’s no question they’ve got an identity. They know how they’re going to do what they’re going to do. They’ve got a way to practice that. The way they develop players and put them in position to have success.

“I don’t see a ton of difference. I see a big, fast running back doing what they do.”

The Cajuns counter with Elijah Mitchell (110-656, 7 TDs), Trey Ragas (105-617, 7 TDs) and Chris Smith (54-317, 1 TD).

Cajuns turn page quickly to Appalachian State after historic road win over weekend The first thing UL coach Billy Napier said in Monday’s weekly zoom news conference was looking forward.

The best part of both teams, though, may be the defenses. Both have big-play defenses – among the national leaders in interceptions (UL 13, ASU 11) – not to mention big numbers in tackles for losses, sacks and pass breakups.

“They’re very good upfront,” Clark said. “Their defensive is one of the top fronts we’ll play all year and their linebackers are exceptional. They can cover you with man coverage in the secondary. They can really run. They’re very long upfront and that can give you issues.”

The Mountaineers are 19-1 in their last 20 games in November and December. The Cajuns are 10-4 in those months under Napier with two of the losses to App. State.

“I think it’s a good thing for our team to play big games like this,” Napier said. “Certainly one that if you’re a competitor, you look forward to playing the best teams and that’s exactly what we’re playing this week.”