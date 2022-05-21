Taylor Roman came off the bench to hit the most memorable home run of her career and saved her UL Ragin’ Cajuns from perhaps the most frustrating loss in program history.
Roman smashed a two-out, two-run homer into a pond behind a street over the left field wall to give UL a hard-fought 3-1 win over UNC-Wilmington on Saturday to stay alive in the NCAA Clemson Regional.
The Cajuns improved to 46-12 win the win and will meet No. 2-seeded Auburn in another elimination game later Saturday evening.
UL lost to Auburn 4-3 in its regional opener Friday. The winner of Saturday’s game will have to beat Clemson twice on Sunday to advance to the super regional round.
UL coach Gerry Glasco might have picked the wrong game to return to his Ragin’ Cajuns softball team after being out all week long in COVID quarantine.
He witnessed in person a game he’s probably never seen or will ever see again.
The Cajuns collected 16 hits in the game while limited the Seahawks to two. Yet UL had stranded 12 runners on base to UNC-Wilmington's zero runners left on base.
It was a day filled with frustration for the Cajuns.
UL starter Kandra Lamb took a perfect game into the seventh inning.
The problem is that the Cajuns’ offense had only mustered one run to that point, and truthfully was fortunate to get that one.
In the fourth inning, Melissa Mayeux tripled with one out ahead of Karly Heath getting an infield single that didn’t advance the runner and a stolen base.
In fact, it took a wild pitch with two outs for Mayeux to score, but that appeared to be all UL would need for the win.
After all, Lamb took a perfect game to the seventh, but things didn’t go as planned for UL in that frame. Lauryn Robertson walked to spoil the perfect-game attempt.
Then Janel Gamache punched a bunt attempt into an open spot for the Seahawks’ first hit of the contest.
After a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners with one out, the Cajuns threw out a stolen base attempt at second, but Tayler Vitola scored from third base on the out to tie the game.
UL seemingly would end it in the bottom of the seventh after getting infield hits by Kayla Falterman and Maddie Hayden to lead off the seventh. But the Cajuns stranded both runners.
Seahawks starting pitcher Kara Hammack wasn’t as dominant as UL’s pitchers, but she certainly definitely a gutsy effort.
The freshman right-hander allowed one run on 14 hits, one walk and struck out 10 in 10 innings. She was taken out after throwing 148 pitches.
An unfortunate no-decision was taken by Lamb, who allowed one run on two hits, one walk and struck out 11 in throwing 111 pitches in eight innings.
Meghan Schorman improved to 16-6 on the season by getting the win with three perfect innings of work with three strikeouts.
At the plate, Mayeux was 3-for-4 and Heath was 3-for-5. Laney Credeur added a 2-for-3 performance.
The Cajuns are playing the regional without starting shortstop Alexa Langeliers and 20-game winning pitcher Sam Landry because of COVID protocol.