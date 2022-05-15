The UL Ragin' Cajuns will be going east to the No. 10 overall seeded Clemson regional.
The Cajuns' first game will be against Auburn, which has a 39-15 overall record and an RPI of 32. UL’s latest reported RPI was 27, while host Clemson (39-14) sports an RPI of eight.
Clemson lost in its ACC tournament championship game.
It's the 23rd consecutive season UL will compete in NCAA regional play and the 31st time overall.
The Cajuns (45-11) enter regional play on fire with 13 wins in a row and victories in 22 of their last 23 games dating back to April 8.
It will be an unusual week of preparation for the Cajuns, who will be without coach Gerry Glasco during the week. Glasco tested positive for COVID-19 and can't have any contact with his staff or players until Thursday at the earliest.
The Cajuns have never played Clemson or the other team in the Clemson regional — UNC-Wilmington — but UL does have a history with Auburn.
UL lost a heartbreaking 12-11 game in eight innings at Auburn in the 2015 regional and then lost to the Tigers 6-3 later in that same regional. The Cajuns are 1-2 all-time against Auburn.
The Clemson regional will be the farthest trip the Cajuns will make in the super regional era — roughly 620 miles from Lafayette to Clemson. It will also be the first time UL plays in South Carolina in postseason play.
Most talking points suggested that UL would be headed to either Arkansas, Texas or Alabama. Instead, Wichita State and Oregon were sent to Arkansas, Texas didn't get a host site but is instead headed to Oregon. Alabama, meanwhile, got a No. 6 overall seed and will host Stanford, Chattanooga and Murray State.
The winner of the Clemson regional will face the winner of the No. 7 Oklahoma State regional, which also features North Texas, Nebraska and Fordham.