PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Sun Belt Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played at campus sites all over the Southeast beginning Saturday based this week's results.
That won't be the case over the next five years. The Sun Belt announced Tuesday the league's partnership with Pensacola as the host site for the next five tournaments through the 2025 event.
Beginning with the 2021 event on March 5-8, games will be played simultaneously at the Pensacola Bay Center and Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College and semifinal and championship games played at the Bay Center. Ironically, UL men's coach Bob Marlin won a NJCAA national title at Pensacola State College.
"To build on the rich basketball history across our men's and women's programs in the Sun Belt, it was important to find a home for our championships where we could grow and create new traditions for our entire membership," Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. "Pensacola is an energized community that has embraced our conference and already is a premier destination for Sun Belt fans and alumni."
"We are excited to roll out the red carpet for the entire Sun Belt family and create memorable championship experiences for all," said Pensacola Sports President/CEO Ray Palmer. "With the staggering number of world-class athletes and champions who call Pensacola home, hosting the Sun Belt Basketball Championships is a great opportunity to showcase our City of Champions."
It will be the men's first trip to Florida for the Sun Belt tournament. The women played at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa in 1988.