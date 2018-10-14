Quite simply, it was the biggest offensive performance in UL-Lafayette football history.
By the time the Ragin’ Cajuns finished their seventh homecoming victory in the past eight seasons, the record book took almost as much of a beating Saturday as the New Mexico State Aggies.
The Cajuns scored their most points ever against FBS opposition in the 66-38 win, but that was only one rock in the landslide. UL-Lafayette produced its highest-ever yardage output (759 yards), beating the old mark by 31 yards, and the 37 first downs were four more than the former Cajun mark. The 28 points in the first quarter tied the mark for opening-period scoring.
That offensive total is the third-highest by an FBS team this season, behind Ole Miss’ 826 yards against UL-Monroe one week ago and Boise State’s 818 against UConn.
Quarterback Andre Nunez’ five touchdown passes tied Jake Delhomme’s single-game record set against Northern Illinois in 1996, leading a balanced attack that included 344 rush yards and 415 pass yards.
The numbers and the superlatives go on and on.
“We rushed the ball, we did great in special situations like red zone and third down, and we finished drives,” said Cajun coach Billy Napier, who had been involved in a higher-scoring game only once in his 16-year coaching career. “We didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot. I mean, I can count on both hands the number of mistakes we made throughout the game.”
The Cajuns (3-3) weren’t perfect. They did have to punt once, that coming on their first possession after halftime, and after a 45-point first half. They also fumbled on their final drive, which ended at the NMSU four-yard line with 10 seconds left.
Of their nine touchdowns, including six in a row on their first six possessions, only one took more than 2 1/2 minutes.
“Sometimes I felt like we scored too fast,” Napier said. “But that’s just a product of having really explosive skill players. Our front played well, we had a well-designed plan by the staff, and the quarterback did what he was supposed to do.”
Nunez entered the game hitting 66.3 percent of his passes, ranking in the nation’s top 25, and improved on that with a 19-of-25 performance for a career-high 315 yards. He had 270 throwing yards by halftime, and backup quarterback Levi Lewis also had a 100-yard passing game on only four attempts.
Two of Nunez’ four touchdown passes in the game’s first 21 minutes went to junior Jarrod “Bam” Jackson, who had only two catches in the season’s first five games but had earned praise for his other contributions.
“I had a lot of fun tonight,” said the East St. John product. “I take a lot of pride in doing the dirty work, just blocking and being that grown man that coach Napier always talks about. I have no problem doing the dirty work because I know it will pay off in the end.”
Elijah Mitchell, coming off a 191-yard, three-TD outing in the previous week’s 42-27 win at Texas State, added 107 yards and three more scores. He led a three-pronged attack, and had UL-Lafayette not used more of its deep running backs corps, the Cajuns would almost certainly have had three 100-yard rushers (Trey Ragas with 94 and Raymond Calais with 90) for the first time in school history.
“When someone breaks through, we'll all celebrate,” said Mitchell, who with Ragas has combined for 1,059 yards and 11 scores in six games. “When one of us gets in for the next series, we try to do the same thing.”
The teams’ combined 104 points was the most ever in a non-overtime game and the second-most overall, behind only last year’s 56-50 overtime loss to ULM. It also topped the 47 points UL-Lafayette scored against those same Aggies in last year’s homecoming win.
Granted, nobody will mistake New Mexico State for Alabama, but the Cajuns have scored 108 points since falling to the top-ranked Crimson Tide two weeks ago. And, the Aggies had won two in a row including last Saturday’s 49-41 win over Liberty — the same Liberty team that held Sun Belt Conference leader Troy to one touchdown in a 22-16 Saturday win.
“That’s a good offensive team in my opinion,” Napier said of the Aggies, who are playing as an NCAA independent after having their Sun Belt football-only membership terminated last year. “They’ve made the quarterback switch and they’ve opened it up. They’ve got good skill players, and No. 1 (Jason Huntley) can cause issues for you.”
Freshman Josh Adkins threw for 284 yards, while Huntley had an 87-yard kickoff return touchdown — the second year in a row he’d brought one back against the Cajuns — and finished with 373 all-purpose yards for the second-most in Aggie history. But that wasn’t nearly enough against the Cajuns’ record-smashing.
“I had no clue about any offensive records around here,” Napier said. “We’re just trying to win. I don’t care if we win 3-0 or 70-69, OK? There’s going to be days when we struggle on offense and our defense carries the load, and we’re going to celebrate them just the same that day.”