UL softball coach Gerry Glasco still looks at the headline on the newspaper clipping every day in his office.

Glasco was just about to start his first season as the Ragin’ Cajuns head coach when the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason coaches poll was released.

The headline read, "UL’s domination of league will end."

The column, written by yours truly, tried to put into perspective how much history would have to be overcome if the coach.

As it turned out, the coaches weren’t wrong.

Texas State played fewer games and therefore had fewer wins than Glasco’s Cajuns, but also had fewer losses. So by virtue of winning percentage, Texas State won the regular season crown with an 18-5 record, compared to 21-6 for UL.

“I’ve still got Kevin’s article right in front of my desk,” Glasco said after a telling smile when asked the question about not winning the league title a year ago. “Every day I look at it and try to use that as a positive to motivate.”

So don’t think Glasco and his No. 11-ranked Cajuns won’t be thinking about that when they travel to open up the 2019 Sun Belt Conference season against Texas State in San Marcos on Friday.

No matter how careful he tries to be with his words.

“I think it’s very important that we act before we talk, so I don’t want to say too much,” Glasco said. “I definitely know we didn’t get first last year and I definitely would love to be first at the end of the year. But I think we need to keep everything in perspective and tip our cap to them. They won the championship and as of now, Texas State is the defending champion and it’s our job to go in there and try to take that away from them.”

In this year’s preseason poll, UL was picked to finish first, followed by Texas State with one first-place vote and Troy third with the other first-place vote that didn’t go to the Cajuns.

Fittingly, the Cajuns (15-3) open league play at Texas State before returning to Lamson Park for their Sun Belt home opener against Troy.

With all due respect to South Alabama, it doesn’t take much of an imagination to foresee a brewing rivalry for years to come between UL and Texas State.

“Yeah, they’re in a great position right there,” Glasco said. “San Marcos is a hotbed of high school softball over in Texas. You’ve got that market of San Antonio, Austin and Houston, and they’re right in the middle. They’ve got a great program and great facilities. I would expect them to really be giving us competition and the rivalry to grow.

“As I would Troy, because I think they’re in the same position where they’re really doing a good job there as well. So I really believe these next two weekends are critical.”

While Texas State (9-10) has understandably been up and down in the post-Randi Rupp era, Glasco is thrilled with his team's progress, although the No. 2 pitcher question remains unanswered.

“Overall, we’re extremely healthy,” Glasco said. “Our pitchers are in good shape and ready to go. I’m just elated with our offense and where we’re at right now at this point in the season. I think we’re just going to continue to get better.”

Glasco blamed himself for the rough outing (9-1 loss at OU) for ace Summer Ellyson against the Sooners, changing his pitching plans on the spur of the moment based on the likelihood that Saturday’s two games would be canceled due to wind chills in the 20s.

“If anything had to do with Summer’s performance, I’ll take the blame,” he explained. “Against California, we knew were going Summer and Summer. We had told her that ahead of time. Because it was a four-game series, I expected to go Summer and then someone else and then Summer on Saturday.

“When I look back, that probably wasn’t fair to Summer to expect her to be mentally prepared against a top five team on that short of notice.”

Don’t expect that three-inning outing to even be on Ellyson’s mind in San Marcos on Friday.

After all, this 2019 Cajuns’ team has some unfinished business to take care of.

UL at Texas State

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday, Noon Sunday.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 15-3; Texas State 9-10.