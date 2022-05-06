MONROE - The UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference regular season championship with a dominating 14-1 run-rule road win over ULM on Friday in game one of the weekend series.
The result of that win clinched the regular season title because South Alabama lost to Troy 3-2 on the road in game one of their series.
UL is now 39-11 overall and 21-4 in league play, while the Warhawks dropped to 27-24 and 10-15.
The Cajuns will finish out the regular season schedule with a noon doubleheader Saturday in Monroe.
UL’s bats were loud in every inning, but especially with seven runs in the fourth inning.
The Cajuns pounded out 14 hits in the game, while ULM didn’t get a hit until a leadoff double in the fifth. The Warhawks’ lone run scored in the bottom of the fourth inning with a walk and scored on two wild pitches.
Laney Credeur’s two-run single put the Cajuns on the board with a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Raina O’Neal led off the second with a leadoff homer in the second. Credeur’s two-out fly ball to left was misplayed to chase two more runs home.
The big fourth inning got going when Alexa Langeliers’ RBI single followed back-to-back singles by Jourdyn Campbell and Credeur to set the table.
Kayla Falterman later followed with a two-run single, Stormy Kotzelnick an RBI single and then Taylor Roman added a two-run home run off the bench.
Falterman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the win.
Langeliers added a solo homer in the fifth.
Meghan Schorman pitched the first two innings, allowing no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
Sam Landry went 2.2 innings, giving up a run on one hit, two walks and three strikeouts.
Kandra Lamb was brought in to get the final out that sewed up the league title.