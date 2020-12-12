Not much was going right for UL early against Louisiana Tech Saturday night.
The Cajuns were down by as many as 16, including a 14-point deficit at halftime and an 11-point deficit with a little more than 12 minutes to play. Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said he knew his team was matched up with an opponent vastly different than what they’ve faced in the last three contests.
“We knew it would be a heavyweight fight with a different type of contender than we‘ve been playing,” Marlin said. “We were staggering in the late rounds and we knew we’d have to come back and win a decision and that’s exactly what we did.”
Led by Cedric Russell’s 25 points and Mylik Wilson’s 13, the Cajuns picked themselves up off the canvas in the second half.
The Cajuns outrebounded Louisiana Tech 48-32 in the game and held the Bulldogs to just seven field goals in the second half. Consequently, Tthat won’t-give-up mentality catapulted the Cajuns to the 61-56 win.
“There was no quit in anyone on this roster tonight,” said Russell, who was 4-of-12 from 3-point range Saturday. “We were disappointed with the way we played in the first half, but we stuck together and pulled through. We had the mindset the whole time that we were going to win the game.”
The 16-point deficit is the second-largest deficit the Cajuns have come back from in the Marlin era. Wilson, who had a huge block and a huge steal in the second half, said the feeling on the bench when the Cajuns were down 16 was completely different than what he experienced on the sideline a season ago.
“Last year, some guys would have played some one-on-one ball and taken some hero shots,” Wilson said. “Tonight, we shared the ball. We played team ball and that’s really how we won the game tonight.”
Marlin credited not only the team-ball approach to the offense but the defense and rebounding as to why they won. Theo Akwuba led the Cajuns with 10 rebounds while Devin Butts had nine and Isaiah Richards added eight boards.
“We beat them really bad on the glass in the second half,” Marlin said. “We were in big-time foul trouble in the first half and I thought those guys, especially Isaiah, did a heck of a job coming in and playing well. Those guys gave us a big punch when we needed it.”
The Cajuns move to 4-1 on the season, with the only loss being to Baylor. Russell said the vibe with this year’s squad is improved from years past when a 16-point deficit would probably be a reason to pack it in.
“We could have tucked our tail and pointed the finger, but we didn’t,” he said. “We came together instead and we weathered the adversity. We leaned on each other and brought that intensity that we needed to get the win.
Marlin said a win against Louisiana Tech (4-2) is nothing to scoff at. He said he was encouraged to see how much fight the Cajuns had to come back and earn a hard win.
“If you aren't a team that is together, you probably pack it in at halftime and get blown out,” Marlin said. “We went out and got some stops and stayed in the game. We got some good baskets and played with good energy. We beat a good basketball team tonight and we grew as a basketball team as well.”