Both UL’s men and women’s basketball teams have had their fair share of injury concerns during the course of the season.
Unfortunately, those worries aren’t over now that it’s time for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament later this weekend in Pensacola, Florida.
And two of the biggest question marks weren’t issues either team could have prepared for.
Coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns earned a No. 8 seed in the men’s tournament and will be playing No. 9 Texas-Arlington at 11:30 a.m. central time Thursday.
As of Monday afternoon’s weekly press conference, Marlin was not yet sure if UL would have access to redshirt freshman Kobe Julien.
Julien, who was named as a third-team all-Sun Belt performer Monday, left with a knee injury six minutes into the Cajuns’ road loss at Georgia State on Friday.
“We don’t know,” Marlin said. “We’ll see what the doctor says.”
Julien missed practically the entire season a year ago, but did return to get limited minutes in the conference tournament last year. The Baton Rouge native has already had multiple knee surgeries over the last three seasons, battled a foot injury earlier this season and also had to get his tonsils removed in December.
Marlin said Greg Williams, who delivered an encouraging 18 points on Friday, and Durey Cadwell would likely get more playing time if Julien isn’t available in Pensacola.
Cadwell missed three games recently with a concussion, but returned for the Georgia trip.
“His length is something we can count on as well,” Marlin said of Cadwell.
Michael Thomas suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s loss, but practiced Monday and is expected to be available Thursday.
On the women’s side, it’s even more complicated. Already with three contributors all season long, including leading scorer Brandi Williams, coach Garry Brodhead’s women’s squad edged Georgia Southern on Saturday to earn the No. 3 seed without junior guard Diamond Morrison.
Morrison isn’t expected to play in Friday’s first game for “personal reasons” with a funeral Saturday, but perhaps later in the tournament if UL can stay alive.
“We’re going to try to work it to where we can fly her in afterwards,” Brodhead said. “Right now, we’re working on those particulars, so we’re not very sure yet.”
Without Morrison, UL’s rotation is down to nine overall and only seven with players that typically play in competitive contests.
“It does,” Brodhead said of Morrison’s impact. “That extra guard especially where we can rotate people in and out. She’s got so much experience. She’s on her fourth year too. She’s very good on the defensive side and she does a good job of kind of handling the ball for us.
She’s not going to score a ton, but she is that option, especially on the defensive side.”
UL’s first game is slated for 5 p.m. Friday against the winner of the Texas State-South Alabama game.