The Ragin’ Cajuns were picked by the Sun Belt Conference’s coaches to win the West Division title for the second straight season as coach Billy Napier’s squad strives for its third consecutive title game appearance.
The Cajuns edged Arkansas State 47-40 in voting points to claim the preseason's top west spot.
As expected, the Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win both the East (49 voting points) and the overall Sun Belt championship.
Appalachian State’s predicted dominance showed in the first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selections. The Mountaineers had five players recognized on offense, including Preseason Player of the Year in quarterback Zac Thomas, and two more on the defensive side.
The Cajuns received one first-team selection on offense in running back Elijah Mitchell, one on defense in linebacker Joe Dillon and one on special teams in punter Rhys Byrns.
Mitchell rushed for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He’s already been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Dillon had eight sacks last season in earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He’s now two sacks shy of tying Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo for the program’s all-time record of 21.
Byrns set a school record with 44.2 yards per punt attempt last season, including a 70-yarder.
Napier’s focus centers around preparation for the Sept. 12 season opener at No. 23-ranked Iowa State.
“We continue to get better, but we’ve got a long way to go and lots of things to do,” Napier said. “I think our players have accepted the challenge.
“We’ve got a veteran team and an impressive group of rookies and newcomers. We’ve got a vision about what we think we can do here. I think it’s about realizing that we’ve got do the work.”
For the record, the preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year is Troy linebacker Carlton Martial. Martial had 126 tackles, 18.5 stops behind the line and three interceptions last season.
He was part of an overall defense that gave up at least 42 points in six of its 12 games, including a 53-3 loss to UL at Cajun Field last November.
Georgia Southern placed three first-team selections on defense and one on special teams. ULM, picked to finish last in the West race, had three first-team selections.
It’s on the second team where more Cajuns are recognized with five second-team picks and two more spot filled by UL players in the special teams category.
UL’s second-team honorees are: quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill, cornerback Eric Garror and the offensive lineman duo of Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence.
Furthermore, Garror was recognized as the second-team return specialist.
Lewis broke many school passing records last season, including 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Scotlandville Magnet product enters his senior season with 4,012 yards passing and 35 touchdowns.
Like Elijah Mitchell, Ragas is also on the Doak Walker watch list after rushing for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
On the defensive end, Hill collected 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season to earn second-team all-Sun Belt accolades.
Garror accounted for 35 tackles, eight pass breakups and averaged 6.7 yards per punt return.
Sun Belt Coaches Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
East Division
1. App State (9) - 49
2. Georgia Southern - 36
3. Troy (1) - 32
4. Georgia State - 20
5. Coastal Carolina - 13
West Division
1. Louisiana (7) - 47
2. Arkansas State (2) - 40
3. South Alabama (1) - 22
4. Texas State - 21
5. ULM - 20
Championship Game winner – Appalachian State
2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Zac Thomas, App State
RB - Elijah Mitchell, UL
RB - Josh Johnson, ULM
OL - Noah Hannon, App. State
OL - Baer Hunter, App. State
OL - Cooper Hodges, App. State
OL - Jarrett Horst, Ark. State
OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia St.
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App. State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Ark. St.
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Ga. Southern
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Ga. Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, UL
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App. State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Ga. Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, UL
RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Ga. Southern
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zac Thomas, Appalachian State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carlton Martial, Troy
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Levi Lewis, UL
RB - Trey Ragas, UL
RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State
OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State
OL - Max Mitchell, UL
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, UL
OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM
TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR – Thomas Hennigan, App. State
WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State
WR – Reggie Todd, Troy
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL – Zi'Yon Hill, UL
LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama
DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State
DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, UL
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS - Eric Garror, UL