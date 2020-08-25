The Ragin’ Cajuns were picked by the Sun Belt Conference’s coaches to win the West Division title for the second straight season as coach Billy Napier’s squad strives for its third consecutive title game appearance.

The Cajuns edged Arkansas State 47-40 in voting points to claim the preseason's top west spot.

As expected, the Appalachian State Mountaineers were picked to win both the East (49 voting points) and the overall Sun Belt championship.

Appalachian State’s predicted dominance showed in the first-team preseason All-Sun Belt selections. The Mountaineers had five players recognized on offense, including Preseason Player of the Year in quarterback Zac Thomas, and two more on the defensive side.

The Cajuns received one first-team selection on offense in running back Elijah Mitchell, one on defense in linebacker Joe Dillon and one on special teams in punter Rhys Byrns.

Mitchell rushed for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He’s already been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

Dillon had eight sacks last season in earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors. He’s now two sacks shy of tying Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo for the program’s all-time record of 21.

Byrns set a school record with 44.2 yards per punt attempt last season, including a 70-yarder.

Napier’s focus centers around preparation for the Sept. 12 season opener at No. 23-ranked Iowa State.

“We continue to get better, but we’ve got a long way to go and lots of things to do,” Napier said. “I think our players have accepted the challenge.

“We’ve got a veteran team and an impressive group of rookies and newcomers. We’ve got a vision about what we think we can do here. I think it’s about realizing that we’ve got do the work.”

For the record, the preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year is Troy linebacker Carlton Martial. Martial had 126 tackles, 18.5 stops behind the line and three interceptions last season.

He was part of an overall defense that gave up at least 42 points in six of its 12 games, including a 53-3 loss to UL at Cajun Field last November.

Georgia Southern placed three first-team selections on defense and one on special teams. ULM, picked to finish last in the West race, had three first-team selections.

It’s on the second team where more Cajuns are recognized with five second-team picks and two more spot filled by UL players in the special teams category.

UL’s second-team honorees are: quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill, cornerback Eric Garror and the offensive lineman duo of Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence.

Furthermore, Garror was recognized as the second-team return specialist.

Lewis broke many school passing records last season, including 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns. The Scotlandville Magnet product enters his senior season with 4,012 yards passing and 35 touchdowns.

Like Elijah Mitchell, Ragas is also on the Doak Walker watch list after rushing for 886 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

On the defensive end, Hill collected 53 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season to earn second-team all-Sun Belt accolades.

Garror accounted for 35 tackles, eight pass breakups and averaged 6.7 yards per punt return.

Sun Belt Coaches Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. App State (9) - 49

2. Georgia Southern - 36

3. Troy (1) - 32

4. Georgia State - 20

5. Coastal Carolina - 13

West Division

1. Louisiana (7) - 47

2. Arkansas State (2) - 40

3. South Alabama (1) - 22

4. Texas State - 21

5. ULM - 20

Championship Game winner – Appalachian State

2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Zac Thomas, App State

RB - Elijah Mitchell, UL

RB - Josh Johnson, ULM

OL - Noah Hannon, App. State

OL - Baer Hunter, App. State

OL - Cooper Hodges, App. State

OL - Jarrett Horst, Ark. State

OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia St.

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App. State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Ark. St.

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Ga. Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Rashad Byrd, Ga. Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, UL

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App. State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Ga. Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, UL

RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Ga. Southern

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carlton Martial, Troy

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Levi Lewis, UL

RB - Trey Ragas, UL

RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State

OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State

OL - Max Mitchell, UL

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, UL

OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App. State

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi'Yon Hill, UL

LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, UL

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS - Eric Garror, UL

