UL football to play UAB in 2023, 2026
The UL football program announced a home-and-home football series with the UAB Blazers on Tuesday.
The first game in the series with the Conference USA club will be played Sept. 16, 2023 in Birmingham with the second game coming Sept. 19, 2026 at Cajun Field.
It will be the sixth and seventh all-time meeting between the two programs. The Blazers lead the all-time series 4-2, but the Cajuns won the last meeting - a 34-0 win in 2002 at Cajun Field. UL is 2-1 against UAB in Lafayette.
The first meeting will be UL's third game in 2023, two weeks before a trip to Minnesota. The meeting in 2026 is currently the second scheduled nonconference game just ahead of a return trip to Wyoming on Sept. 26.