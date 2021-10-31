The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are back in the AP Top 25 college football poll after Saturday’s overwhelming 45-0 homecoming win over Texas State at Cajun Field.
The Cajuns (7-1) come in as the No. 24-ranked club heading into Thursday’s Sun Belt home game against Georgia State.
UL received a total of 161 points just ahead of Fresno State at No. 25 with 151.
In the coaches poll, UL remains just on the outside looking in at No. 26 with 156 total points, just behind No. 25 Pittsburgh with 162 points. Pitt is No. 26 in the AP poll.
The Cajuns ended last season ranked No. 15 in the final AP Top 25 poll after a 10-1 season and began this season ranked No. 23 in the first AP poll.
That Top 25 status quickly evaporated after a lackluster performance at Texas in the season-opening loss, but coach Billy Napier’s club has won seven straight games since then to earn another Top 25 nod by the voters.