UL-Lafayette coach Billy Napier didn’t like what he saw from his football team in the two days preceding Saturday’s game, and he said that’s part of the reason the Ragin’ Cajuns are starting out 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Napier didn’t cite specific examples, but he said Monday his team wasn’t fully ready for the challenge of Coastal Carolina, and the 30-28 home loss was the unfortunate result.
“In my opinion, they weren’t as prepared to play as they needed to be,” Napier said. “We had things happen in the last 48 hours that I was very disappointed with. I think our players have owned that since then, and I think we can do better in the future in terms of what type of intensity and mental urgency we have to have to go out there ready to play.
“When we do things the right way, we have success and we have production. Little things, a lack of reloading plays in a Friday walk, not having the urgency to be places at the right time. It all matters.”
After an early drive that provided a 7-0 lead, the Cajuns (1-2) found themselves trailing 23-7 two minutes into the second half and had given up 312 offensive yards to the Chanticleers’ option-based offense.
UL-Lafayette came back with touchdown marches of 85, 87 and 85 yards on its four second-half possessions, but Coastal held possession of the ball for 11:37 in the final quarter and the Cajuns didn’t see the football after Andre Nunez’ 15-yard lob to Keenan Barnes brought the hosts within 30-28 with 5:20 left.
“The triple option is already a difficult offense to stop,” said junior safety Deuce Wallace, "and we felt we were able to get comfortable handling it when they started slow. When they sped it up, it gave us trouble and opened more opportunities for them. When we have them at third down, we have to get off of the field.”
UL-Lafayette rolled up 186 rush yards in the second half and finished with two 100-yard rushers (Raymond Calais 108, Trey Ragas 103) for the first time in five seasons. Of the 257 yards gained on the three second-half scoring marches, all but 59 of them came on the ground.
“We went into halftime knowing that we would come out and do what we did in the second half,” junior offensive tackle Robert Hunt said. “We just started the game off really slow, and that’s on us. We’re always preaching start fast and finish strong. We finished strong, or we tried to, we definitely finished, but we didn’t start fast.”
Coastal wound up with 487 offensive yards, but Napier said it was his team’s lack of offensive production in the first half that was mostly responsible for leaving his team’s defensive unit on the field. The Cajuns only ran 49 offensive plays in the game, as compared to Coastal’s 73, and only 24 of those came in the first half.
“It’s really a game of missed opportunities,” he said. “In my opinion it boiled down to a very inefficient and not very effective or consistent first half by the offensive unit. We struggled to overcome that, and that affected the entire game relative to the play count.
“We can’t afford to have a half of football on offense like we had. It affected the play count for our defense, and then the fatigue factor settles in the second half when it’s time to make a critical stop. When you play a team that plays small ball, the mistakes are magnified.”
The mistakes through the first three games haven’t been game-changing ones. The Cajuns didn’t have a turnover Saturday and have only two through three games, and UL-Lafayette is one of only two teams nationally (along with UCLA) to score touchdowns on every red-zone trip (10 of 10) this season.
Instead, it’s what Hunt called “little things.” The Cajuns are only 15 of 32 (47 percent) on third down this season and have only converted once on five fourth-down possessions heading into Saturday’s road contest against top-ranked Alabama.
“We have to get better at the little things,” Hunt said. “Little things are what’s going to get the job done. We have all had problems doing that so far, including myself, so we’ve got to get better at that. A lot of stuff hasn’t gone well, and maybe that’s the reason we didn’t get the job done Saturday, so we’re going to take it upon ourselves as players to get better at what we need to do.”