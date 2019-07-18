NEW ORLEANS - The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2019 Preseason All-Sun Belt Football teams and individual awards Friday, as voted upon by the 10 head football coaches and selected media representatives.

The release comes in advance of the Conference's Media Day, which begins Monday in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Troy senior running back B.J. Smith was tabbed as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Georgia Southern's senior cornerback Kindle Vildor was selected as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Smith, a 2018 All-Sun Belt First Team selection, rushed for 1,186 yards last season, which led the Sun Belt during the regular season games and ranked second, by one yard, for the entire season. His 13 rushing touchdowns were the sixth most in a season in Troy Trojans history and were the most among running backs in the league.

Last season, the Millbrook, Ala., native set a school record, rushing for more than 100 yards in five straight games as he averaged 141.3 yards per game during the month of October. Smith enters the 2019 season on pace to crack Troy's top five for career rushing yards and touchdowns.

Smith has been named to both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award preseason watch lists this season.

Vildor, also a 2018 All-Sun Belt First Team selection, played in and started all 13 games for the Eagles last season. The College Park, Ga., native registered 42 tackles on the season, 4.5 for loss, and led the Eagles with four interceptions, tying for second in the league. Vildor also had 11 pass breakups and 15 passes defended.

The senior racked up numerous honors following his junior campaign. He was named a second-team All-American and the Sun Belt Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus and is graded as the No. 2 cornerback in the country by PFF heading into the 2019 season. Vildor was also named to the Benarik Award preseason watch list earlier this week.

Appalachian State and Arkansas State led all teams with 11 total selections apiece on the Preseason All-Sun Belt first and second teams. The Mountaineers had eight selections on the first team and three on the second team. A-State placed five on the First Team and six on the second team. The Cajuns placed eight student-athletes between the two teams and Troy placed seven.

Sun Belt Media Day will be held in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday. Live ESPN3 coverage of the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m.

2019 Preseason All-Sun Belt football team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Zac Thomas, App. State, Jr.

RB Darrynton Evans, App. State, Jr.

RB B.J. Smith, Troy, Sr.

WR Corey Sutton, App. St., Jr.

WR Kirk Merritt, Arkansas St., Sr.

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, UL, Sr.

TE Javonis Isaac, Arkansas St., Jr.

OL Noah Hannon, App. St., Jr.

OL Victor Johnson, App. St., Sr.

OL Kevin Dotson, UL, Sr.

OL Robert Hunt, UL, Sr.

OL Kirk Kelley, Troy, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL William Bradley-King, Arkansas St., Jr.

DL Forrest Merrill, Arkansas St., Jr.

DL Raymond Johnson, Ga. Southern, Jr.

DL Tyree Turner, South Alabama, Sr.

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. St., Sr.

LB Jordan Fehr, App. St., Sr.

LB Bryan London II, Texas State, Sr.

DB Desmond Franklin, App. St., Sr.

DB Jerry Jacobs, Arkansas St., Jr.

DB Monquavion Brinson, Ga. Southern, Sr.

DB Kindle Vildor, Ga. Southern, Sr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tyler Bass, Ga. Southern, Sr.

P Brandon Wright, Ga. State, Sr.

RS Tra Minter, South Alabama, Sr.

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE MVP

B.J. Smith, Troy

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE MVP

Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Caleb Evans, ULM, Sr.

RB Elijah Mitchell, UL, Jr.

RB Trey Ragas, UL, Jr.

WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas St., Sr.

WR Kawaan Baker, South Alabama, Jr.

WR Tray Eafford, Troy, Jr.

TE Collin Reed, App. State, Sr.

OL Jacob Still, Arkansas St., Jr.

OL Hunter Atkinson, Ga. State, Sr.

OL T.J. Fiailoa, ULM, Jr.

OL Aaron Brewer, Texas State, Sr.

OL Tristan Crowder, Troy, Sr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Kevin Thurmon, Arkansas St., Sr.

DL Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina, Jr.

DL Zi'Yon Hill, UL, Soph.

DL Jarvis Hayes, Troy, Sr.

LB Jacques Boudreaux, UL, Sr.

LB Nikolas Daniels, Texas State, Sr.

LB Carlton Martial, Troy, Soph.

DB Josh Thomas, App. St., Sr.

DB B.J. Edmonds, Arkansas St. Sr.

DB Darreon Jackson, Arkansas St., Sr.

DB Michael Jacquet III, UL, Sr.

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Tyler Sumpter, Troy, Jr.

P Cody Grace, Arkansas St., Sr.

RS Darrynton Evans, App. St., Jr.