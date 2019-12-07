BOONE, N.C. — The process of reading in between the lines continues when it comes to the Sun Belt Conference bowl picture.

Appalachian State is scheduled to go to the New Orleans Bowl after beating UL 45-38 Saturday for the Sun Belt championship.

Before kickoff of Saturday’s game, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said “we’re going to follow our contracts,” meaning the Mountaineers are headed back to the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21, while the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) would likely head to Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 6.

“At the end of the day, it is set up that the New Orleans Bowl could get the champion,” Gill said. “That’s my expectations, that the champion will be in the New Orleans Bowl.”

Official bowl announcements will come Sunday afternoon.

Over the past week, some doubt was raised with reported interest from Appalachian State in the Belk Bowl in nearby Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. Others have the Cajuns heading to the Arizona Bowl, also Dec. 31.

“I’m not going to get into that in terms of speculating,” Gill said before Saturday’s game in Boone. “Those are the nature of our conversations (with New Orleans Bowl). The nature of our conversations is the winner of this game is going to the New Orleans Bowl, and we feel good about that.

“It’s a great option. It’s a great bowl. We’ve got five great bowls and we appreciate all of our bowl partners. We’re looking forward to a great game today and we’ll see who gets to spend some time on Poydras Street.”

As for the Cajuns, the bowl with the first choice after the New Orleans Bowl is the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile.

“Certainly in consultation with the league,” Gill explained, “as it relates to the other bowl partners, they would have priority. There’s no question about that.”

Again, nothing is official until Sunday.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re open to any kind of conversation that makes sense for the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “At the end of the day, we want to put our teams in the best positions, but we want to respect our bowl partners and we want to make sure we want to respect the contracts that we have. That’s kind of where we are.”

Another Boone nightmare

It was a nightmare day for the Cajuns at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

That’s getting to be a broken record for everyone in the Sun Belt Conference, and UL is no different.

The Cajuns overall are now 0-8 all-time against the Mountaineers, no matter where they play.

But Napier is now 0-4 as a head coach in Boone, including three losses in the last two seasons. The only difference this time, thanks to a late touchdown pass with 1:19 left, was the first single-digit deficit in the eight-game series.

“I don’t know if Appalachian State has a lot to do with the frustration that we have,” Napier said. “I think today we had opportunities. If we make better choices, better decisions ... if we execute a little bit better, maybe we get a different result. That’s what we’re going to sit around and think about an and maybe keep us up at night — the things that we could have done better.”

UL junior quarterback Levi Lewis admitted beating the Mountaineers is now a major priority for the Cajuns going forward.

“I’ll say this: Just being a team that we’ve been losing to since I’ve been here — we haven’t beaten them, so you kind of circle that,” Lewis said. “We’ve got deal with this for a whole other year until we see them again.”

Flags were few

For those who believed in letting players play, Saturday’s game was one to watch.

There were few penalties thrown other than the procedural variety. The Cajuns finished with five penalties for 21 yards, while the Mountaineers had six for 39 yards.

The Cajuns did benefit from a pass interference call near the goal line in the third quarter, setting up a 2-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Mitchell to narrow the gap to 42-24 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.

The Cajuns later got a defensive holding call in the end zone that led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Mitchell to cut the lead to 45-31 with only 4:18 left to play.

The first and only offensive holding flag on Appalachian State came late in the second quarter, but the flag was declined. The Mountaineers punted two plays later.

Lagnaippe

Despite the disappointment of the moment, there were a few positive things that took place for the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.

With a field goal and five extra points, senior kicker Stevie Artigue moved into second place on the team’s all-time scoring list, trailing only Elijah McGuire.

Artigue now has 301 total points after later making a career-high 53-yard field goal.

Lewis threw four touchdown passes to surpass Blaine Gautier for No. 1 on the program’s list of touchdown passes in a season with 24.

Lewis also broke his personal passing mark for a game, originally set with 298 at Coastal Carolina. Lewis threw for 354 yards, as the Cajuns were in catch-up mode for three quarters.

And while it might not have been a record, the biggest individual impression in Saturday's loss was true freshman receiver Peter LeBlanc catching three passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.