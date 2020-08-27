It doesn’t seem so long ago that Eric Garror was this relatively unsung prospect making his way to Lafayette to begin his college career, technically as a blueshirt.

It was coach Billy Napier’s first season as UL’s new head coach.

Not very far into that first training camp, however, word began to rise about this 5-foot-9 cornerback from McGill-Toolen High in Mobile, Ala.

Before long, he earned a role as the defense’s third cornerback and making his first college start at Mississippi State and collected two interceptions.

Fast-forward to 2020 ... and incredibly Garror is already the veteran cornerback for the Cajuns’ defense.

He’s the seasoned guy now the newcomers follow and listen to when doubts arise.

“It feels great,” Garror said. “It feels good to have some young guys under me. They learn from me, but I’m learning from them as well.”

So ask the three-year starter about the inexperienced but talented guys joining him the cornerback room these days, and he’s quick to respond.

How about redshirt sophomore Jayrin Wilson?

“Jayrin is a very athletic guy,” Garror said. “He has tremendous speed. He has quick feet. He’s just a guy that reminds me of myself. Me and him play similar to each other. He’s just a little faster.”

Then there’s expected junior starter opposite him in A.J. Washington?

“He’s like a freak,” Garror said. “He’s fast and has tremendous speed. He can jump. He just looks athletic. Seeing him go from when he first came in to now, he’s a whole different person.”

And yeah, Garror said he’s impressed with freshman cornerback Courtline Flowers, freshman defensive lineman Mason Narcisse and freshman cornerback Caleb Anderson.

“He’s good,” Garror said of Anderson. “He’s long like Mike.”

Garror has experienced the help from upper classmen in the past, like outgoing senior Michael Jacquet.

“Mike taught me a lot,” Garror said. “He taught me stuff about the receivers, like what they’re going to do. I really learned some football from him. He learned some from me about corner, because I’ve played corner since high school and he just came over there.

“He taught me a lot, I taught him a lot and we’re just like brothers.”

Some things remain the same this fall compared to his first two seasons with the Cajuns, but one thing is different with a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Toney.

“It seems like it’s different in practice,” Garror said. “Coach Toney is very competitive. That’s just like me – I’m very competitive. I don’t like to lose. It’s like he’s competing with coach Napier, and I like that. We just play well for him.”

As good as the defense played last season, Garror is convinced it can be even better this fall.

“We can be better by being on one accord and by communicating with one another and to be there for each other,” said Garror, who had 35 tackles and a team-high eight pass breakups in 14 games last season.

He’s also been recognized in two spots on the Sun Belt’s preseason team – both as a second-team cornerback and a second-team punt returner.

“That’s great too,” Garror said of special teams. “I’m just really playing football and helping my team out. I can do anything to help my team out and play any position they want me to play.”

Still, Garror has his sights set on improving his play this fall.

“I still have to get better in my techniques,” he said. “You always have to do that. Watching more film, getting film study to recognize the game more quicker and faster, so I can make plays faster.”

And if so, Garror’s first two seasons at UL have taught him the Cajuns have a real chance to knock off No. 23-ranked Iowa State on Sept. 12.

“I feel like we’re good,” he said. “If we’re disciplined, we can go out and beat anybody … just be there for one another, trust the coaches and their game plan.”