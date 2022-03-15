Wednesday could be the final opportunity this season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to notch a win against a Power Five softball powerhouse.
After losing two games each against Alabama and LSU earlier this season, the Cajuns will host the Texas Longhorns at Lamson Park for a 4 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday.
“These are huge games obviously, because we need that signature win or wins,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “We need to get those wins over a Power Five team, and Texas is one of the teams we were able to schedule.”
UL enters the twin bill 15-5 while Texas is 16-9.
The opponents in the Longhorns' nine losses include such ranked teams as UCLA, Florida State, Central Florida, Arizona State, Auburn and two to Alabama. Texas does own a top 25 win over Clemson.
“Whitey’s (coach Mike White) one of the top coaches in the country,” Glasco said. “He’s one of the most competitive people that you’ll ever meet. Every year, he gets his team ready.
“They’re going to come to the front as they go through the second half of the season. There’s no doubt in my mind. Any win we can get over them is a huge for us.”
Texas is hitting .313 as a team with 26 homers and 49 stolen bases.
Mia Scott (.413, 4 RBIs, 12 SBs), Katie Cimusz (.365, 5 HRs, 17 RBIs) and McKenzie Parker (.360, 2 HRs, 12 RBIs) are the Longhorns’ leading hitters.
“Talent-wise, they’ve got pitching, they’ve got hitting, they’ve got speed,” Glasco said. “He’s an aggressive coach. I look for him to pull out all stops. I think it’ll be a great game for the fans in our park, and I look forward to the atmosphere.”
One problem for the Cajuns is that they have not hit with runners in scoring position in the four games against LSU and Alabama.
“If you go back to the LSU and Alabama games, I think we had the leadoff batter on in 14 of the 24 innings, so obviously we didn’t get the big hit,” Glasco said.
Overall, UL is batting .375 with 23 homers and 53 stolen bases. Leading the way are second baseman Stormy Kotzelnick (.429, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs), third baseman Jourdyn Campbell (.400, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs) and outfielder Maddie Hayden (.392, 1 HR, 11 RBIs).
Campbell played left field Sunday, but Glasco said that was merely his attempt to allow Campbell to get her mind off of defense after a rough day in the field Saturday.
He also moved Jenna Kean to the leadoff spot and moved Kotzelnick down in the order.
“I wanted to challenge Jenna and put her in the leadoff spot and say, ‘Hey, you’re a fifth-year senior,' ” Glasco explained. “ 'This is your team. Put us on your back. Let’s see what you can do to get us ignited.’
“Also send a message to her that, ‘I believe in you.’ I wouldn’t put someone in the leadoff spot that I didn’t think they were really good.”
With 15 RBIs in the leadoff spot, Kotzelnick quickly could become the team’s RBI leader down in the order.
“She doesn’t strike out, she’ll draw walks ... and she’s got power,” Glasco said of Kotzelnick. “Look at her OPS, it’s really high. No doubt she’ll be a run-producer if we leave her in the middle of the order.”
Kandra Lamb (5-3, 2.26 ERA) and Meghan Schorman (4-1, 2.62 ERA) are both expected to get starts Wednesday.