The busy week for the UL men's basketball program continued Wednesday with the news that last year's leading scorer and rebounder Jalen Johnson has entered the transfer portal essentially as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-7 Baton Rouge native spent one season with the Ragin' Cajuns after sitting out the 2018-19 season as a Saint Louis transfer. Johnson averaged 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds this season, hitting 28.9 percent from 3-point land and 82.9 percent at the free-throw line. Johnson is scheduled to graduate in May.

UL men's hoops program actually quite busy with transfers and scheduling these days It might be a slow time in much of the sports world these days, but things are certainly hopping around the UL men’s basketball program of late.

“We appreciate Jalen's contributions to our basketball team, both on and off the court, during the 2019-20 season," UL coach Bob Marlin said in a statement. "He spoke with me in the past couple of weeks about early entry into the NBA Draft and he has completed his paperwork. Jalen is on course to graduate this spring and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

In the week before Johnson's news became official, the Cajuns added three transfers to the program in 6-4 second-team junior college All-American guard Brayan Au, 6-6 guard Devin Butts from Mississippi State and 6-11 Theo Akwuba from Portland. Au is the only one of that trio that's immediately eligible, although the Cajuns are hoping the other two will be as well through various waiver options.

Also in question is junior forward Tirus Smith's status with the program after ending last season suspended.

In a Zoom teleconference with local media earlier this spring, Marlin said his 2020-21 roster may not be finalized until the summer.

"All of that is to be determined," Marlin said. "Until we get back to school or get closer to July 1, the roster is going to be in flux a little bit."