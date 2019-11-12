In his first fall season as the UL Ragin’ Cajuns head baseball coach, Matt Deggs had a lot to learn and even more to teach.

But one lesson he learned meant more to him than all the other details put together.

“I like this group,” Deggs said. “I like the way they get after it.”

For the record, the Cajuns played two games on the road against Mississippi State early in the fall season and then finished it up with two home games against Tulane’ Green Wave.

UL beat the Bulldogs 7-4 in the opener, before losing 13-2, on the road. At home, the Cajuns beat the Green Wave 6-2 in game one and then fell 10-1 in the nightcap.

But again, Deggs’ approach is to focus more on the heart than the numbers or the details.

“So often times now, we have created another sport in this society and it’s called preparation,” Deggs said. “Kids love to prepare. Well, that’s great. But very few have the stomach to actually go compete and go get somebody, and that’s where the game is played. I’ve enjoyed watching these guys do that.”

From practice sessions to games, Deggs said the fall season taught him several important things about his team.

One is, the players get what he’s teaching.

“Offensively, guys are showing the IQ and acumen to function inside the pack, and that’s a long teach,” Deggs said.

Secondly, his new Cajuns have displayed the ability to handle pressure.

“They get it,” Deggs said. “It’s a simple game, right? It’s just really tough to do. We ask a lot. We’ve put them in some high-stress situations where you have to execute on command. It’s kind of like drinking coffee. It takes a while until you get used to that. You’re not going to like it on your first cup.”

But most importantly, Deggs appreciates the passion his new team has shown on the field.

“It’s a learned deal and you’ve got to have some IQ, some feel for the game and some instinct to begin with and then have the physical skill set,” Deggs said. “I like that I walked into this here. There’s some speed and strength guys here that can play and like to play.

I think that’s our best tool here, our passion. We like to play. That’s fun to be around.”

What Deggs didn’t like about the fall is having to make difficult decisions. Convinced the roster was too big, in effect, 13 spots were eliminated.

“I walked into a roster of 46, so the whole fall was a prove-it-to-me, grind-it-out-everyday fall,” Deggs said. “There were a lot of old-school facets to it. There was a lot to prove and learn and do every single day. It literally went down all the way to the game against Tulane.”

Deggs said the decision to trim the roster is “routine for a roster that size,” but said the process “is always the worst day of the year.”

The goal was “to get it down to what I thought I could manage and still keep everybody in a role and functioning.”

Doing it in the fall also aids the departing players.

“I also think it’s fair to the kids that we had the conversations with that they have the ability to get out and get somewhere where they can go play,” he added.

As for the 33 who stayed, Deggs said the pitching staff is “as good a staff as I’ve been around in a long time.”

Apparently, many of the injured arms from a year ago are close to being back and the new talent has been impressive.

“I really like our pitching,” he said. “I think our pitching is going to be the backbone of this ball club. With health now, it’s 10-11-12 deep and the top seven or eight of that is with stuff, good stuff. That’s exciting.”

Among those expected to compete for weekend starts are: Carter Robinson, Conor Angel, Jeff Wilson, Austin Perrin and Dane Dixon.

Even more exciting for some UL fans is Deggs’ assessment that “one of the strengths of the staff is going to be the back end of the bullpen.”

That figures to include such arms as Brandon Young, Connor Cooke, Luke Cronan, Jacob Schultz and Brock Batty.

“Batty is going to shock everybody,” Deggs predicted. “He changed his arm slot a little bit and is absolutely filthy from where he’s at.”

Deggs also said position players such as Will Moriarty, Brandon Talley and Brennan Breaux will get a look as pitchers as well.

Defensively, Deggs said the Cajuns can get better, but showed “the components to be really strong up the middle.”

Offensively, there are no starting spots nailed down other than junior Hayden Cantrelle at shortstop, Breaux in centerfield and possibly Sebastian Toro at catcher.

“There’s only one to two kids on this team who are starters,” Deggs said. “They know who they are. Everybody knows who they are. Other than that … I’m a little bit different, you’ve got to prove it every day.”

Toro appears to the leader.

“Toro is just a veteran kid who understands the game a little bit and brings great energy,” Toro said. “I call him, ‘The Host of the Party’. He’s got one job and that’s to host a party every day. A lot goes into hosting a party and the thing about hosting a party is it’s not about the host. You make sure everybody has a good time.”

When Toro doesn’t play, there’s plenty of talent around him in junior Nick Hagedorn and freshman Julian Brock.

“The kid would be behind some of those guys is probably pound-for-pound one of the best hitters on the team in Nick Hagedorn,” Deggs said. “He could slide to the DH spot, he can run really well for a bigger kid, so he can do some different things.

“Toro obviously is a little older than Julian Brock. Julian Brock is the type of kid that has a chance to leave out of here in the top two or three rounds. I have no doubt.”

The regular season is scheduled to begin on Friday, Feb. 14 against Southeastern.

“They’re ready, willing and able to do whatever,” Deggs said of his roster. “I think what we did in (20)13 and ’14 paves the way for that a little bit. The buy-in factor, the fact that me and Coach were best friends. There was instant trust.”