AUSTIN, Texas — It hasn't been reflected much in her statistics, but UL junior slugger Bailey Curry got rewarded in a big way Tuesday when she smashed a three-run, pinch-hit home run to lift the No. 7 Ragin' Cajuns to a 3-2 win over No. 3 Texas at Red McCombs Field.
The Cajuns improved to 12-3 on the season, while Texas dropped to 15-2. The win came in game one of a doubleheader.
UL went into the top of the fifth without a base hit and trailing 1-0. Alissa Dalton led off with a single and a throwing error got her to second base. After a pop out, Melissa Mayeux singled to left to put runners on the corners with one out.
Down 0-2 in the count, Curry somehow pounded a three-run homer into a stiff wind for the eventual game-winning home run.
Texas scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first, thanks mostly to UL starter Megan Kleist walking Janae Jefferson and Shannon Rhodes right off the bat, while also mixing in a wild pitch.
After two straight strikeouts, it appeared Kleist would avoid any damage, but opposing pitcher Miranda Elish delivered a clutch RBI single.
Kleist would quickly settle down, only allowing a fourth-inning single to Elish until two outs in the seventh. It was Jefferson and Rhodes being a pain in Kleist's neck in the seventh with a double and a single.
But Kleist got a ground out to first base to end it and preserve the win.
Kleist allowed two runs on six hits, walked two and struck out four to get the win.
Elish allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts.
The other hit for UL came in the sixth when Raina O'Neal led off with a single, but was stranded.
After Tuesday's nightcap, UL will then travel to meet Florida for a three-game weekend series in Gainesville.