MONTGOMERY, Ala. The tension just continued to build.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns had been clinging to a slim one-run lead since the fifth inning.
In one swing of the bat by Ben Fitzgerald all the nerves turned into joy for the Cajuns when his grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning put UL on easy street in a 7-2 win over Appalachian State on Thursday in Montgomery, Alabama.
"I was kind of hoping for it," Fitzgerald said. "I was 0-for-the day, so I was praying to get that big spot. I wanted the big moment like that so I could kind of redeem myself. I like the big moment like that."
With the win the Cajuns improved to 32-22 overall and more importantly earned a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals against Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Incredibly, it appears Fitzgerald hit the homer despite misreading the pitch.
"Honestly, I don't know," Fitzgerald said of the pitch he smashed. "I got back in the dugout and one of the guys was like, 'Hey, you finally hit a curve ball.' Well, I didn't get know that was a curve ball. I thought it was a fast ball. Live in the moment. Oh yeah, just swing with your eyes closed ... swing hard in case you hit it."
The tricky part of the win now is the Cajuns utilized their best three pitchers in the win.
Connor Cooke lasted the first 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
"We were able to match pitches with him (ASU starter) with a lead and then we encountered a little bit of adversity with balls and just frustration," UL coach Matt Deggs said. "We've got to handle that better."
Cooke was followed by reliever ace Brandon Talley, who struck out four batters in pitching two shutout innings.
"It was twofold," Deggs said. "I wanted to get Spence in the fray at the back of an inning to let him get that adrenaline going with two outs. Then the kid I matched him up with was hitting like .350 or 60 against lefties and I didn't want him to accidentally run into Talley. This is an offensive ballpark especially to the pull side, the leftfield side."
Then Spencer Arrighetti entered the picture and ended it with 2.1 shutout innings with one walk and three strikeouts.
"I looked at it as a do-over for him," Deggs said. "I think that breathed new life into him tonight. He needed that. The bullpen was a perfect spot for him. He could come in and let it eat and let that intensity. He's an adrenalin junkie, right? He's able to use that to his benefit in short stints like that."
UL jumped out to a 3-0 lead beginning with a Drake Osborn solo homer in the first inning.
In the third, Tyler Robertson doubled home a run, followed by a Brennan Breaux sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, the Mountaineers got a two-run, two-out single to right from Luke Drumheller to narrow the gap to 3-2.
In the eighth, Appalachian State got two runners on with two outs due to a Cajun throwing error, but Arrighetti came out to get a big strikeout to end the threat.
ASU starter Tyler Tuthill kept the Mountaineers in the game until yielding the grand slam to Fitzgerald with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
Thanks to Fitzgerald's big hit, though, his final line read: 7.2 innings, seven runs, six hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.
"Tyler Tuthill is a beast on the mound," Deggs said. "I will tell you that. "He was as good a competitor as I've seen all year. His compete makes up for his stuff and makes his stuff play up. He's a handful."