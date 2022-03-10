The UL football spring game has been scheduled for April 9.
Coach Michael Desormeaux’s new staff has a lot of work to do between Thursday’s first day of spring practice and that actual dress rehearsal at Cajun Field a month from now.
Final decisions on September starters are not made during the spring, but there’s little doubt which decision is the most important for Desormeaux to make between now and taking on Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 3.
That would be which quarterback will take over for Levi Lewis after his record-breaking career.
Besides the quarterback battle, here are three other area of the UL football team to keep an eye on until September.
Offensive line
This unit has been the strength of UL’s program going all the way back to the Mark Hudspeth era, but there was too much turnover in the offseason to not be at least a little concerned.
Gone are right tackle Max Mitchell to a professional career, right guard O’Cyrus Torrence to Florida, center Shane Vallot to Florida’s coaching staff and left tackle Ken Marks to life after football.
No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot.
The coaching staff will need to learn a lot about how the depth shakes out in the offensive line this spring.
Sure, there are plenty of options. A.J. Gillie progressed rapidly last season and David Hudson elected to return after participating in senior day activities.
Don’t forget Carlos Rubio began the year as the starting left tackle, and he’s scheduled to return from his injury.
The spring is the time for a long list of potential replacements to impress, including Nathan Thomas, Tyler Brown, Jax Harrington, Mackey Maillho and King McGowen.
Defensive staff
Sure, former UL coach Billy Napier was the play-caller, but there’s a lot of experience back on the offensive staff from Desormeaux to coordinator Tim Leger to line coach Jeff Norrid to new tight ends coach Jorge Munoz.
The same can’t be said for the defensive staff.
Not only is there a new coordinator in LaMar Morgan, but defensive line coach Rory Segrest and New Orleans Bowl interim defensive coordinator Wes Neighbors both have departed since the bowl game.
That’s a lot of new voices on that side of the ball and likely more work that needs to be done this spring in this area than anywhere else on the team.
Running back
A year ago, it appeared the Cajuns were set at running back for several years. After all, redshirt sophomore Chris Smith was the veteran of the group, and freshmen Emani Bailey and Montrell Johnson established themselves as consistent performers.
But Bailey and Johnson rocked the boat by hitting the transfer portal after the Cajuns’ New Orleans Bowl win over Marshall.
Bailey went back home to TCU, and Johnson followed Napier and former UL running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to Florida.
The prevailing thought in UL circles is there’s still plenty of talent left in the offensive backfield.
Of the talented freshman group that joined the program last summer, there are still three left. One is Carencro’s Kendrell Williams, who brings a nice combination of speed and power to the Cajuns’ backfield.
Going back to the early signing period in December 2020, Napier actually raved more about Dre’lyn Washington of Hemphill, Texas, than anybody else.
That doesn’t even include the other freshman who received the most playing time in Terrence Williams of Many, or the veteran of the group in redshirt junior Michael Orphey.