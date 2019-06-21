UL athletics will host its annual Fan Day on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event is the first opportunity for fans to meet and greet student-athletes and coaches from the Ragin' Cajuns' football, soccer and volleyball programs.
Admission is free and open to all fans. Doors to the convention center open at 11 a.m.
New 2019 schedule posters will be available, as well as opportunities for photographs and autographs with all three teams. Fans will also hear from head coaches Billy Napier, Lance Key and Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot, as well as athletic director Bryan Maggard.
Helping keep the excitement throughout the event will be UL's Ragin' Jazz and Ragin' Cajuns cheerleaders. All activities will conclude at 1 p.m.
UL soccer opens the 2019 campaign on Friday, Aug. 16, when it welcomes in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana for an exhibition match before hosting Southern for its regular season home opener on Thursday, Sept. 5.
UL volleyball begins play on Saturday, Aug. 24, with an exhibition match at Houston Baptist before returning to Earl K. Long Gym to host The Doubletree Classic and the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic.
Admission to all home soccer and volleyball matches is free.
Football season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2019 season of UL Football. Fans can purchase season tickets for as low as $110 (general admission seating), as well as in sections P and Q for $165.
Visit RaginCajuns.com/Tickets to begin the ordering process.
More information can be obtained by calling the UL athletics ticket office at the Cajundome, (337) 265-2170, or by visiting the office in-person. For information on parking passes, contact RCAF by phone at (337) 851-2903.
Fans are reminded that UL football's season-opening game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against Mississippi State on Saturday, Aug. 31, is a stand-alone ticket option. Tickets are on sale now at the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office. Fans can visit RaginCajuns.com/NOLA19 or order by phone at (337) 265-2170.