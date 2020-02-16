The early-season offensive struggles for UL’s baseball team continued in a big way Sunday, and Louisiana Tech’s Bulldogs took full advantage.
For the second day in a row, Tech pitching limited the Ragin’ Cajuns to one hit, following up Saturday’s 2-1 victory with a 10-0 shutout win that dropped the offense-challenged UL squad to 0-3 on the opening weekend.
“Obviously, I didn’t have the team in a position I thought I had them in,” said Cajun first-year coach Matt Deggs, whose team is hitting .079 with only seven hits through its first three games. “I’ve got to coach them better and make sure we’re better prepared. Our approach is out of whack.”
The Bulldogs' pitchers may have had something to do with that, as starter Jarret Whorff allowed only a fifth-inning ground-ball single by Jonathan Windham in 6⅓ innings Sunday. Reliever Casey Ouelette retired all eight hitters he faced with only one ball leaving the infield.
Tech had won its first two games of the year Saturday, following the one-run win over the Cajuns with a 2-0 neutral-site victory over Southeastern Louisiana late Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-0) will play a lot of off-site games this season after last April’s tornado ripped through the Ruston campus and left their J. C. Love Field home in rubble.
“Our pitching was the unknown,” Bulldogs coach Lane Burroughs said. “Our practices have been so unorganized with our situation. We’re throwing bullpens at night, practicing with everybody scattered. I really didn’t know what we had, but you can’t not be pleased with the way we threw the ball.
“We attacked the strike zone, that was the most important thing. Every guy that went to the mound attacked the zone and filled it up and had success this weekend.”
It also helped that the Bulldogs broke up a scoreless tie through six innings on one swing in the seventh. Center fielder Parker Bates greeted Cajuns reliever Connor Cooke with a grand-slam home run to right field that gave Tech a 4-0 lead, and before the inning was over the Bulldogs led 8-0.
Ironically, Bates is the nephew of former UL standout shortstop Tommy Bates, who was the Cajuns’ first-ever first-team Academic All-American in 1991.
“He’s probably got more ability than anybody on our club,” Burroughs said of Bates. “He’s a pro guy, he just has not pushed through like he needs to. He’s a senior now, starting since he was a freshman, and time for him to step up. He needs to be the guy at the plate, and he did all weekend.”
The late explosion took the luster off a classic pitching duel between Cajuns first-time starter Carter Robinson and Whorff. Robinson allowed three hits in four and one-third innings, working out of trouble in almost every inning after allowing two walks and hitting three batters in an 88-pitch performance.
“I really liked his performance,” Deggs said of the 6-foot-8 junior. “He didn’t have his best stuff and wasn’t feeling his best, but that’s part of it when you’re a starter. You’re going to have your best stuff maybe one time a month, but he’s a competitor. He’s got multiple pitches for strikes. I thought he did a great job getting as far as he could for us.”
Reliever Brock Batty got the final out in the fifth and retired three in a row in the sixth, but third Cajuns pitcher Jacob Schultz gave up two singles — one on a blown call at first base — and was victimized by UL’s first error of the season to load the bases. Cooke came on, and Bates caught up with a 2-1 pitch for his first homer of the year.
An RBI single by Cole McConnell, Adarius Myers’ two-run triple and the first of two sacrifice flies by Jorge Corona made it an 8-0 games, and the Cajuns used four more pitchers in the final two innings.
One day earlier, after UL’s only hit of the game was shortstop Hayden Cantrelle’s tying home run in Saturday’s fourth inning, the Bulldogs had scratched in a fifth-inning run in the 2-1 decision.
“We talk about grinding a pitcher down, and that will come,” Burroughs said. “We have veteran players but we’re not older. But I was watching our dugout and the pulse of it was not panic. We got ‘em drunk later in the game and Bates went yard. That’s what a senior needs to do.”
Deggs refused to use the emotion of the weekend, one which honored the late long-time Cajuns coach Tony Robichaux who died unexpectedly last July, and which drew 15,462 fans over three days, as an excuse.
“I feel responsible that we should have given these fans a better showing this weekend,” he said. “Trust me, I don’t like the way this went down. It was a tough weekend emotionally, but I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re ready.
“It’s very rare, only a few times in your career are you going to see an entire team scuffle. Usually it’s two or three guys, maybe four, but an entire lineup scuffle and for it to get that contagious, I gotta do a better job. That’s on me.”