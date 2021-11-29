One day after landing the head coach position at Florida, UL coach Billy Napier said he plans to devote his focus this week to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State at Cajun Field.

“There was no question regarding coaching in the conference championship game,” Napier said. “That was non-negotiable.”

Napier said his desire to not disrupt the Ragin’ Cajuns' quest to win a Sun Belt title this week was made clear to Florida’s administration during contract talks.

“Anybody who has been around us around here knows that’s the way it should be, and that’s the way we’d want it to be,” he said. “The amount of time I will spend on our team this week will not change.”

Napier admitted he’ll have to compartmentalize more this week than before. Soon he will lead a new program, and national signing day is a little more than two weeks away.

“We’ve allocated some time early in the morning and late at night to work on the future challenges, but my schedule won’t change this week,” he said. “We owe that to the players and that’s the approach we’ll take.”

Napier said his status for an upcoming bowl game is still “to be determined.”

UL has familiarity with its opponent on its side for Saturday's game. This will be the seventh time in his four seasons that Napier will prepare a team for the Mountaineers.

The first four meetings didn’t go very well. Appalachian State swept UL 27-17 in the regular season and then 30-19 in the Sun Belt title game — both in North Carolina — in 2018.

In 2019, the Cajuns fell 17-7 in Lafayette and then 45-38 in Boone, North Carolina.

The Cajuns beat Appalachian State for the first time 24-21 on the road last season, then made it two in a row this season with a 41-13 win at Cajun Field.

Napier said that 28-point win offers no advantage for the Cajuns in the rematch.

“The key is that we understand that nothing that happened in that game is going to affect this one,” he said. “We’re going to have to go earn the right to win with what we do and how we play on Saturday.

“Our detail, our urgency, our ability to execute and the discipline in which we play, and certainly we have to produce and execute at a high level. We understand the challenge that it takes to play against an Appalachian State team, and we respect that.”

The early history of the Sun Belt Conference championship game points to the regular-season winner taking the title game rematch.

“I think the big thing here is that we don’t get too consumed with Saturday and we focus on what we need to do each day,” Napier said.

Napier said he informed the Cajuns about his Florida decision in a team meeting Sunday.

Cajuns coach Billy Napier hired by Florida to replace Dan Mullen For three seasons now, UL head football coach Billy Napier’s name has been connected with job openings at Power Five programs all across the country.

“Awesome,” Napier described the meeting. “Some of the texts and some of the conversations after the announcement were unbelievable.”

Napier hopes the many hours spent instructing his players on how to deal with intangibles will pay off this week.

“I do think our players are fortunate in that we have great ownership and leadership among our players,” he said. “I think that will help us to navigate these things this week.”