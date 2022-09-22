Some UL Ragin’ Cajuns took Saturday’s 33-21 road loss to Rice very hard.
Others took it in stride, choosing to immediately shift the focus to the 7 p.m. Sun Belt Conference opener Saturday against UL-Monroe at Malone Stadium.
Both sides agree on one thing: All Sun Belt West Division showdowns require a must-win mentality.
“It was tough,” junior running back Chris Smith said about the loss. “I haven’t been that emotional since my senior year in high school losing the state championship game. For me, that was like losing a state championship game. It was tough because you want to win all of them. You lose that game, and now we’re wondering what bowl game we’re going to get and how we’re going to finish the season.
“But now we’ve got to get back on track. We’ve got to let that go. It happened, we lost. Time to move on. We’ve got to focus on ULM, because they’re going to give us their best each and every time we play them.”
The Cajuns (2-1) have won 13 of their last 16 Sun Belt openers, and they haven't lost a West Division game over the past four seasons.
“In the Sun Belt Conference, I honestly do think there’s no room for error,” senior safety Bralen Trahan said. “You lose one Western game and you might be out of it for the conference championship.”
UL coach Michael Desormeaux agrees.
“They know that to win the division, you’ve got to win all the division games,” he said. “If you lose one, you’re leaving it up to chance.”
The difficulty for the Cajuns is UL-Monroe appears tougher than many perceive after watching film. The Warhawks are 1-2, with a convincing 35-7 win over Nicholls and losses of 52-10 to Texas and 63-7 to Alabama.
“You can buy into the scores of the Alabama and Texas games all you want, but we’ve played both of those teams in the last few years,” Desormeaux said. “Ours didn’t go a whole lot better.”
The UL-Monroe defense might be the trickiest part of this matchup for the visitors.
The Cajuns have struggled offensively for the majority of the first three games, and UL-Monroe defensive coordinator Vic Koenning employs unfamiliar schemes.
“They bring it from all over the place and move their defense around,” Desormeaux said. “They play really unique coverages on the back end. They match things a little differently than most places. It’s not a typical open/close type of defense or just man.
“They play a lot of different coverages. It’s something that you try to make sure you’ve got all the people in the right areas for the quarterback to get guys open.”
ULM’s leader is linebacker Tristan Driggers, who had three interceptions already this season.
“He’s a good player,” Desormeaux said. “He’s a unique player. He fits their scheme really well. They move him all over the place. They list him as a linebacker. He lines up at DB; he lines up in the boundary at corner at times; he plays in the box at times … he plays all over the place. He’s a guy that you certainly have to know where he is.”
Offensively, quarterback Chandler Rogers is 45-of-65 passing for 457 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for the Warhawks.
“He’s very athletic,” Rogers said. “They’ve got some read game in there, but when you drop back in coverage and you don’t have eyes on the quarterback, he can hurt you there, too.”
The Warhawks are averaging only 2.8 yards per carry, but Desormeaux isn’t fooled by that, either. ULM runs its fair share of “passing plays” in the backfield that’s essentially a run play, and then there’s the challenge of facing defenses from Texas and Alabama.
“We’re harping on getting off the field on third down this week,” Trahan said. “Having that many third downs, you just have to be consistent and focus on the little things and do your job. This week that’s what we’re harping on — getting off the field on third and the little things.”
For UL's offense to turn around, the consensus is it's all about communicating better on the line and reducing missed assignments.
"Offense-wise, everybody has to be on the same page," junior right tackle Carlos Rubio said. "Everybody has to be on a collective unit going to one goal each play. It has to be 11-for-11 each time.
"I say we stick to what we know and we stick to what we do and we just do that well — don’t try to go out of character after a loss. Stick to it, go back to your roots and do that well."