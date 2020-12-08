UL coach Bob Marlin said he wanted two major shortcomings to be addressed in Tuesday’s home game against LSU-Alexandria.
One, start making more 3-pointers … check.
Two, stop turning the ball over so much … well, not quite a check mark on that one just yet with 18 more turnovers.
By intermission, however, the Cajuns had already drained nine 3-pointers en route to a 90-75 blowout win over the visiting Generals at the Cajundome.
Senior guard Cedric Russell got the Cajuns going from behind the arc, before finishing with 19 points and five rebounds.
Then Mississippi State transfer Devin Butts came of the bench on a mission – nailing four 3-pointers to finish with 18 points, along with four rebounds.
Dou Gueye also made a 3-pointer early on, but did the bulk of his work on the boards to finish with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Mylik Wilson turned in another all-around performance with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Theo Akwubua, the 6-11 transfer from Portland, didn’t have a good night scoring with two points on 1-of-3 shooting, but contributed 12 boards and four blocked shots.
Freshman forward Isaiah Richards came off the bench with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.
The Cajuns (3-1) will now return to the Cajundome against Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday..