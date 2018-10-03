He was beaten on a deep pattern for a touchdown last Saturday, and that was the most important thing on Michael Jacquet’s mind.
That was his biggest takeaway from UL-Lafayette's 56-14 loss at Alabama.
“I felt like I could have played a lot better,” Jacquet said. “I gave up a touchdown with some bad eyes, some bad technique. If I hadn’t given up that play, I would have at least felt like I played a better game.”
Cajun coach Billy Napier said was disappointed with the result of that play — one on which Alabama’s Henry Riggs broke free on a corner route for a 13-yard first-quarter touchdown. But he was far from disappointed with his junior cornerback’s performance against the Tide.
“He played his best game Saturday,” Napier said. “He gets a little better every week, and that’s what we expected. He did give up the touchdown because of bad eye discipline, but down in and down out, he played his best football. I think he’s getting a feel for it.”
Napier said he knows that game in Tuscaloosa was only Jacquet’s third start at cornerback. He played wide receiver his first two college years and played quarterback during his prep career at Central High School in Beaumont, Texas.
“He’s a rookie at that position,” Napier said. “Every rep, every play, every game is critical for his experience.”
“With him, it’s just playing. He just needs to play more,” defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. “He’s still raw at the position, but he can do some things that are pretty freakish athletically.”
Jacquet had 31 receptions for 288 yards and two scores as a sophomore last year as part of a deep and young group of wide receivers. With the Cajuns’ dearth of experience in the secondary this season, Jacquet was a natural to make the switch to cornerback — a position that Roberts says Jacquet can play at the next level.
“On a skill standpoint, when he walks in the room, he’s an NFL corner,” Roberts said. “As far as physically, he’s got all the tools to do that. We just have to get him caught up as a student at the position, let him master his skills and know his position and how he can maximize his abilities.”
The learning part should not be a problem. Jacquet graduated 38th in a class of 417 at Beaumont Central and is on the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List for academic success. He’s also had plenty of opportunities to go up against some quality receivers in his first three starts.
“Each game I’m getting more reps, and I’m feeling more comfortable,” Jacquet said. “It’s different between running routes and having to cover them. I have to get my mind and eyes right. You have to trust your technique and trust your eyes, and stay square with fast receivers. ...
“I’m glad I made the change now. I think my skill set fits me better at corner. There’s a lot of receivers out there that are 6-2 and run 4.4’s, but there’s not that many corners my stature that can run like that.”
Jacquet has already learned one big lesson at cornerback — drop your level to take on running backs if they’re barreling at you under a full head of steam.
“The biggest thing I had to adjust to was tackling,” he said. “It’s not easy to just go up in there and tackle a big running back up high. That’s what I thought you had to do, just hit everybody up high. I had to learn how to chop and get low and use my athleticism.”
That athleticism made him a three-star prep recruit after he threw for 2,141 yards and 26 scores and rushed for 720 yards and 17 more touchdowns as a senior. But Jacquet said he also uses the knowledge he gained offensively as a three-time all-district quarterback in his new role.
“You learn tendencies of receivers if you’ve played offense,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll widen their splits to come back in, or cut down their splits to go out. You know that coming from the offensive side of the ball.”
He’s hoping to use that Saturday when the Cajuns (1-3, 0-1) travel to face Texas State in a pivotal Sun Belt game. Willie Jones III, the Bobcats’ potential starter at quarterback if he recovers from a leg injury from Texas State's last game, also played prep ball outside Beaumont at Silsbee High.
“I pretty much grew up with him,” Jacquet said. “He’s a familiar face and I know what his tendencies are. He’s a very athletic quarterback and he wants to throw the ball deep. It’ll be a challenge for us, but I think everyone on defense is starting to understand their role.”