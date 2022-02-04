Thursday night was a good night for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team in a lot of ways.
The weather outside Jack Stephens Arena in Little Rock was treacherous, forcing the ice-covered streets to be closed. So there wasn’t much of a home crowd and the Cajuns made themselves at home with a dominating 75-51 road win over the Trojans.
The victory improved the Cajuns to 10-10 overall and 5-5 in league play, while Little Rock dropped to 7-12 and 2-5.
But that wasn’t the only thing that went in UL’s favor heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. road game at Arkansas State. Other than Troy beating Georgia State, there were several upsets around the Sun Belt schedule to tighten up the league race.
For instance, ULM won at Arkansas State 60-59, Texas State clipped first-place Appalachian State and Georgia Southern edged South Alabama 57. Consequently, only two games in the loss column separate first place App State with 11th place Little Rock.
The Cajuns are now in a tie for sixth place with UTA with first-round wins over the current top three teams.
Completing a sweep of the Red Wolves on Saturday would continue UL’s climb back up the Sun Belt standings.
UL defeated Arkansas State 83-77 in overtime on Jan. 6. That game was similar to ULM’s win over the Red Wolves in that Norchad Omier shined, but many of his teammates didn’t. Omier had 29 points and 17 boards against UL in that game and had 23 points and 26 rebounds against ULM on Thursday.
But in that loss, ASU’s guard trio of Desi Sills, Caleb Fields and Marquis Eaton shot a combined 14.7% from the field on 5-of-34 shooting. That trio was 6-for-36 from the field in that loss in Lafayette.
While the Red Wolves were struggling in the Arkansas ice Thursday, the Cajuns got a much-needed win in Little Rock.
UL’s inside game ruled the show, outrebounding the Trojans 41-18 and scoring 46 points in the paint.
Jordan Brown and Theo Akwuba led that charge with much of the damage in the paint. Brown led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field and nine rebounds.
Akwuba added 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with nine boards.
Neither team shot it well from behind the arc, but Kentrell Garnett did hit three of them for nine points.
The game was tight until late in the first half. Little Rock led 19-18 with 3:28 left until halftime.
Brayan Au’s layup at 3:16 gave UL a 20-19 lead and the Cajuns never trailed again.
Little Rock didn’t score again for the rest of the half and UL took a 24-19 lead into intermission.