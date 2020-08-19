While all involved with the UL football program eagerly await word what the finalized 2020 football schedule will look like after four opponents opted out of the original slate, the one addition has at least one player smiling.

Linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill sounds ecstatic for the opportunity to play Iowa State on Sept. 12 in Ames, Iowa.

“Man, that put a smile on my face,” he said.

The Detroit native said the Cyclones have a cornerback and a defensive end from his former high school, Southfield A&T.

“That’s up by my area, so that was exciting to me,” said McCaskill, a redshirt junior. “Iowa’s like only three or four hours from my home, so that was huge. I still have a smile on my face for that game.”

McCaskill was also quick to point out what Cajuns coach Billy Napier already knew.

“They’re not any chopped liver,” McCaskill said. “We’re going to have to come prepared and I think we will. That’ll be a good game.”

Iowa State has three straight winning seasons for the first time since 1978 and has three consecutive bowl appearances for the first time in the program’s history.

“We’re excited about the game against Iowa State that we picked up against a very respectable staff and head coach — a winning program that has an exceptional culture,” Napier said. “I admire how they go about it there and have a lot of respect for them. That will be an awesome experience for our players just to visit there.”

Tackling concerns

Like many coaching staffs, UL’s coaches have wondered what the tackling will be like this season after a most unusual offseason.

“We work on tackling each and every day,” Napier said. “Because of the missed opportunities, is there going to be an issue with tackling? Certainly we kind of view it that way and we’re working hard on it each and every opportunity we have.”

That doesn’t mean Napier has changed his approach on the delicate balance between keeping his players healthy and challenging them physically in practice.

“Our research would say that injuries happen when players hit the ground,” Napier said. “So we try to practice ... like tonight, I’d like to go an entire night without a player going to the ground.”

The Cajuns missed three scrimmage opportunities with tackling in the spring — typically in the eighth and 12th practices before the spring game.

During August camp, the plan remains to scrimmage twice with Saturday being the first one.

“You’ve got to have enough physicality and enough fundamental work without going to the ground,” Napier said. “That’s one of the keys — to master that process and that routine. That’s how we’ve done it here. I think it’s one of the reasons we’ve made improvements across the board and we’ve stayed relatively healthy.”

While Saturday will be the team’s first true scrimmage, Napier said Sunday was “a simulated scrimmage to work on communication and new roles on the staff.”

Church service model

One of the early fears of dealing with the coronavirus was keeping a potential spread from devastating one entire position group.

“That’s the dynamic and the puzzle we’re all trying to figure out,” Napier said.

“We’ve been working on that for the entire summer.”

Napier explained the strategy by equating it to an overflow church service where some are inside the main auditorium and some listening in a room nearby.

“We‘ll have a meeting where one group of players is actually in the auditorium at the church service and then the other group is in the overflow area,” Napier said. “They’re watching it via Zoom on a screen, so we’ve divided our players kind of using that mechanism. There are several dynamics to that.”

Napier added, “there are several forms of meetings. We have a specific plan for each type of meeting we have. We’re fortunate to have a facility that can handle that.”

The message behind that plan is how much detailed planning it’s taken from so many to pull off so many health-related procedures throughout the summer.

“We’ve got a lot of people working every day making sure we’re prepared to handle those logistics,” Napier said. “It’s something we’ve gotten used to and I think it’s been effective. That’s the most important part. We’re not just checking the box. We’re actually trying to create an environment that if we are healthy, we can stay healthy. I think we’ve been able to do that.”

Because of all that planning, the message seems to have been heard.

“We’ve got to have a real awareness of who we’re around and how we’re spending our time, right?” Napier said. “We’ve got to avoid crowds of people without masks. I think the players kind of see it as a way of I’m protecting myself, I’m protecting my team, I’m protecting maybe my family if at some point I’m going to spend time with them and then certainly we’re protecting our community in general.

“We’ve stayed healthy and we’ve had multiple testing cycles here where we’ve been 100% healthy, so things are going well. We’ll continue to ramp up the testing here as we get closer to the game and get settled into a consistent routine with that.”

Gardner expected back

Senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner is on a modified practice schedule after an offseason shoulder procedure.

“We fixed Ferrod’s shoulder back in the offseason and he’s not 100% clear for contact yet,” Napier said. “He’s modified in the way he participates in practice.”

The coaching staff expects Gardner to be ready for the season opener.

“We anticipate him getting cleared 100 % full-go contact here soon,” Napier said. “Right now, we’re controlling the environment in which he has contact. That’s kind of how he practices. He’s doing some contact drills in certain team periods. He takes every bit of the walk-through reps. He’s fully engaged, kind of knocking the rust off there.”