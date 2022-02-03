The first signing class of the Michael Desormeaux era at UL was a complicated process from the beginning.
So it’s no surprise to the Cajuns’ new head coach or recruiting coordinator Tim Leger that analyzing the signing class has been challenging for many fans.
The first point is understanding the overall roster limitations.
Due to the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility, the Cajuns actually had a rare 96-scholarship roster last season. Most of the replacements for those outgoing super seniors were already on the roster.
That’s challenging because it’s back to an 85-player limit for the 2022 season.
As a result, the total number of 13 signees in this year’s signing class didn’t leave UL short. On the contrary, there’s very little wiggle room after Wednesday.
While the transfer portal losses created a stir, they actually simplified things for the coach staff from a pure numbers standpoint.
“If we don’t have some of the things that happened transpire, there was going to be some tough decisions,” Leger said. “The house was full is what I would tell you.”
That doesn’t mean accepting a few more transfers isn’t possible for the Cajuns. It’s just more complex this particular season.
“Most people operate on some degree of overage – maybe two, maybe three – for the spring attrition, the summer attrition,” Leger explained. “This was a different situation. This was overage of nine or 10. I don’t care what happens, you’re not going to lose nine guys in a spring situation.
“He (Desormeaux) would have had some really tough decisions to make and we would have had some really tough calls to make to kids and high school coaches that some of the things that transpired for whatever reason didn’t take place.”
The other potential misconception is the depth chart restrictions.
In other words, running back Zylan Perry’s later recruitment doesn’t necessarily mean he was ranked below all prospects at other positions. It could just mean, for example, there were more open spots to fill on the offensive line than at running back.
The same thing for Opelousas High offensive lineman Trent Murphy or Pineville offensive lineman Kaden Moreau.
“You can’t rob Peter to pay Paul in this situation,” Leger said. “You have to balance the roster. You have to build a team for the future.”
So if Kyren Lacy had stayed instead of transferring to LSU and the Cajuns still signed Zachary’s Charles Robertson like they planned all along, they would have been one over at that position.
“So either somebody in that wide receiver room has to go home, or you’ve got to look around and say, ‘You don’t get to sign a guy, because we’ve got too many over here.” Leger said.
In fact, once the Cajuns lost seven to the transfer portal after the season, the Cajuns had to go deeper in evaluating running backs like Perry because that position on the depth chart was previously full.
With running back not on the priority list, Leger said the staff hadn’t really put the running backs on their list “through the whole process.” But upon further review, Leger said Perry checked out even better than originally thought.
“You watch him on film and I thought he was Levi Lewis’ size,” Leger said. “The guy’s 5-11, 186 and shoulders are about this wide. I think in two years, he’s going to weigh 205 pounds. If you watch his film, the guy is uniquely special.
“We trust our evaluation process. This wasn’t like ‘We lost guys, who’s left?’ These were names that were already out there that we already knew about. Maybe we don’t have room for them, but now we do.”
Leger said the other thing that allowed the staff to survive the unexpected transfer portal losses is how well the depth chart had been managed in recent years.
“The great thing is we were in such good shape roster management-wise from top to bottom, even with some of the losses, it didn’t really affect the total number,” he said.