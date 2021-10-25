Paul Bako still remembers just hoping to make his high school baseball team at Lafayette High.

At that point in his athletic career, such lofty goals as playing in the Major Leagues or even playing Division I baseball were too big to even ponder.

Three decades later, Bako is a real estate agent in his hometown of Lafayette having achieved all of those things and much more.

After three years of college ball and 12 seasons in the big leagues, Bako adds another gem to his career portfolio by being inducted in the UL Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.

“If you would have told me that back then, I would have said you’re out of your mind,” Bako said of his MLB career. “That’s too big of a goal.”

Indeed, Bako arrived on UL’s campus after a stellar career at Lafayette High with Major League potential.

“I remember them telling me about this catcher they were bringing in from Lafayette High,” said Ken Meyers, who was a college teammate of Bako and current president of the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman’s Club.

All it took was one infield drill for Meyers to witness what all the fuss was about.

“When it was Paul’s turn and he would throw the ball to third base, you could hear it,” Meyers said. “It would make a sound. That’s how hard he threw. It was the strongest arm I had ever seen.”

The Cleveland Indians recognized that raw ability when they drafted him in the sixth round of out high school in 1990 and so did the Cincinnati Reds when he was picked in the fifth round after his junior season in 1993.

Certainly, the Major Leagues was a goal of Bako’s when he got to the Cajuns, but really, he was just driven to succeed.

“Sure, I wanted to do the best I could, whether that was going to be four years at UL and go get a degree and go do whatever that degree was going to afford me the opportunity to do, or get three or four years at UL and then go play pro ball. I was trying to be the best baseball player I could and trying to be the best student I could,” Bako explained.

“I was on pace to graduate with good grades had I come back for my senior year. I really enjoyed playing baseball and I really enjoyed getting to go practice every day. I really enjoyed playing baseball at UL.”

While his skill set was never a question, Bako graduated as a 17-year-old with the Mighty Lions and began his college baseball as a young 18.

“My teammates were some very mature, like grown men — three or four years older than me, and looking up to all of them,” Bako said. “Not from a baseball standpoint necessarily, but from a maturity standpoint.”

Helping with Bako’s transition was UL assistant coach Mitch Gaspard and Meyers.

“I felt a connection with Mitch,” Bako said of being recruited to Cajuns. “He stayed on me. He was very thorough. And even when I went to school, he still cared.”

Not looking at Bako as a threat to his position, Meyers embraced this young talented right arm.

“He was a teammate,” Meyers said. “I didn’t look at it as fighting for playing time, like at other positions. We pulled for each other. I wanted him to get better, so we could platoon. It gets personal in a lot of position battles, but it was never personal with Paul and I.”

To this day, Bako appreciates the role Meyers played in his college career.

“Ken was a leader that I looked up to,” Bako said. “I appreciated him that he never made our situation awkward. I was wanting to play and he was wanting to play. He had every right to deserve to play and I felt like I did too. There’s only one catcher. I really thank him for truly not making our situation awkward.

“I never felt like it was the big brother who would bully the younger guy. It felt like he genuinely was pulling for me and I think he was. That hopefully made us both better.”

By the end of his freshman season, Bako and the Cajuns found themselves in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional final against LSU.

To this day, Bako will tell you his three most anxious moments in his career were waiting to read the list to see if his name was on it to make the team at Lafayette High, his Major League debut and that 1991 regional at Alex Box Stadium.

“That was something else,” Bako said. “That was a big-time event.”

That team won 49 games.

“Looking back at that time, we had some really, really good position players,” Bako said. “I think we were a pitcher or two shy of really making some noise.”

Bako and Meyers teamed up behind the plate in 1992 when an improved Cajuns’ staff posted a top 30 ERA in the country at 3.50 and reached yet another NCAA Regional.

In his third season at UL in 1993, Bako was a second-team All-Sun Belt performer, leading the club with seven homers and 39 runs scored.

After spending five years in the minor leagues, Bako made his Major League debut with the Detroit Tigers on April 30, 1998. Eleven teams and 12 years later, Bako’s final game was Oct. 4, 2009 at the age of 37.

In his career, he played with Detroit, Houston, Florida, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

He finished his career at as .231 hitters with 24 homers and 195 RBIs. But Meyers knew from that first infield Bako took at UL what would carry the 6-3, 210-pound catcher.

“When a Hall of Famer like Greg Maddux picks you as his personal catcher, that’s how good Paul was defensively,” Meyers said.

“Yes, I am very proud of sticking around for 12 years, especially with how difficult it is to hit big league pitching,” Bako said. “My physical defense and the defensive side that you can’t see when you look at a stat sheet, which is calling the game and working with the pitching staff and being a good teammate, all those things really helped to keep my around.”

And now those special skills have landed Bako in UL’s Hall of Fame.

“Awesome,” Bako said of learning of his induction. “I’m going to jump in with two feet and enjoy it and appreciate it, really embrace it. It’s definitely something that no doubt it’s much more for having a pro career and my longevity there than it was for more three years at UL. But that body of work is something I’m proud of and I’m very appreciative and proud that the election committee noted that.”